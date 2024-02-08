Nighttime views of Toronto skyscraper lighting up mixed reactions from Torontonians
A new Toronto skyscraper is sparking controversy among residents for its bright green lighting atop the tower.
TD Terrace, located at 160 Front Street West on the corner of Simcoe Street, stands 47 storeys tall. It has vivid exterior lights, which can change colour, and large signs sprawled with the bank’s logo on its crown. These can also vary, with some panels currently projecting ‘Black History Month.’
The building has been under construction for nearly five years, and it just celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 29. Cadillac Fairview and Investment Management Corporation of Ontario own it, with TD and Ontario Teachers Pension Plan as primary tenants.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The illuminated building can be seen from kilometres away along the Gardiner Expressway and in the reflection of some buildings below.
But not everyone loves the new view from their downtown home.
CTV News Toronto asked several people near Union Station Wednesday about their thoughts on the new building, and it has apparently lit a fuse for some locals.
“All I’m thinking is, TD,” one person said.
Another resident, who lives in a condo nearby, said the city has a “problem” with lights as it is.
“Too many colours. The building itself is fine, I think. Maybe the colours, they should stick to less colours,” he said.
Others lit up about the attractive addition to the city, noting how it stood out compared to the other buildings around it.
“It’s better than all the grey, just lights. Adds a bit of pop,” one man told CTV News Toronto.
“I think it’s nice. I think it’s beautiful. I think it’s neat for Toronto to explore different architectural designs and lights,” said another man.
In a statement to CTV News Toronto, TD said lighting is decided in collaboration with Cadillac Fairview, the architect, and a sign design consultant.
“TD is proud to continue our long-standing tradition of investing in Toronto,” said a spokesperson. “The light levels, number of activations, and degree of change is regulated by the City of Toronto.”
City of Toronto to review lighting
Online, some have been asking who approved the lighting and look of the building. On Wednesday, a spokesperson said the city is taking a second look.
“The city is reviewing the lighting on the tower,” read a statement to CTV News Toronto. “We have observed the lights employing different colours. Different levels of illumination were also observed during testing. City staff are engaging with the operator about the level of illumination and testing scheme.”
The city said lighting did not form part of any approvals given and that the City of Toronto Sign By-law does not regulate architectural lighting.
“Presently, the lights are programmed to be turned off at 11 pm. City staff are aware that the lights were under a testing period and plan to engage with the building operator to inquire about the status of testing,” the city said.
“Generally, the city’s tall building guidelines provide guidance for nighttime illumination: balance the use of decorative lighting with energy efficiency objectives, the protection of migratory birds, and the management of artificial sky glow.”
Exterior lighting should also be dark-sky compliant, the city added.
A video from PCL Construction shared with CTV News Toronto shows the signs being installed and highlights the signs’ LED lighting system.
“At night, the signage will be coupled with a high-tech LED light system, truly making 160 FSW a one-of-a-kind building,” read text from the video.
“This state-of-the-art signage is sure to catch the attention of Torontonians, with plans to display different variations of the tenant’s logo throughout the year,” read a different text.
TD told CTV News Toronto the City of Toronto may approve some lighting activations to coincide with special events like Pride or Indigenous History Month, where the colour is different but static.
TD logo signs approved years ago
“The TD logos at the top of the building, as well as two ground signs on the south and west sides, were approved through a signage master plan in 2018,” the city said.
It said the sizes of the logo signs were 10.5m wide x 9.3m tall, and the proposal was evaluated on criteria, including “compatibility of the signs with the building and their surroundings and impacts they may have on nearby properties.”
“This was a public process and all property owners within 120 metres of the property, as well as the ward councillor, were notified of the application and invited to provide comments. No comments or feedback was received on the proposal.”
The city said the four logo signs at the top of the building were issued permits under the sign bylaw and the Ontario Building Code Act in 2023. The fee for the signs permits was $9,997.93.
The city said in 2020, a change to signage was made so that all property owners within 250 metres of the address and councillor were notified. No feedback or responses were received.
More colours for Toronto's skyline?
In the past year, Tanya Livandovska has watched various downtown towers rise.
“It’s quite ugly. Having a big building is not too bad, but why is it green, can’t they make it low key or something? I think it’s too much,” Livandovksa told CTV News Toronto from a bridge looking at the building.
From one angle, Toronto resident Noah Johnson said it looked “absolutely gorgeous,” but from another it’s “an eyesore.”
“Now that the green is there, it definitely needs more colour. If there was colour across the entire skyline, it would be amazing. It would be artistic,” Johnson said.
Colourful buildings are common in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Dubai. Over the decades Toronto’s skyline has kept evolving, with vast changes from the 1930s to today. In recent years, buildings like the CN Tower and Rogers Centre have been bringing colours to the night sky. Now, it's TD Terrace.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Federal government seek ideas at national summit to help put brakes on auto theft
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections shows
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Will Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Archeologists discover evidence of hallucinogenic and poisonous plant in Roman settlement
Archeologists have discovered the first conclusive evidence that a hallucinogenic and poisonous plant was used in the Roman world.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. Supreme Court hears landmark election case seeking to kick Trump off ballot over Capitol attack
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday will hear former president Donald Trump's appeal to remain on the 2024 ballot, the justices' most consequential election case since Bush v. Gore in 2000.
Iceland volcano erupts for third time since December, sending jets of lava into the sky
A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the third time since December on Thursday, sending jets of lava into the sky and triggering the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon spa, one of the island nation's biggest tourist attractions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Three suspicious fires in Montreal, days after multiple cases of arson
Montreal police are investigating three more suspicious fires just two days after being called to four cases of arson on the island.
-
Ceremony to mark first anniversary of fatal Quebec daycare bus crash
Balloons are to be released in a ceremony marking one year since a bus smashed through the front of a Montreal-area daycare, killing two young children and injuring six more.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS
Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
Barrie
-
1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses.
-
Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance
Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.
-
Bus window shatters as elementary students board spurring police investigation
Provincial police are investigating after a school bus window shattered as students in Coldwater boarded to head home for the day.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
-
Pictou County, N.S., council mulls local state of emergency
Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says council will meet Wednesday night and discuss if they should call a local state of emergency, as some residents are still trapped at home from the heavy snowstorm that blanketed the Nova Scotia municipality.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Suspect sought after attempted copper wire theft results in downtown power outage
For nearly six hours, some Calgarians downtown were in the dark on Tuesday night.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
Winnipeg
-
'Culture of silence': New class action alleges sexual abuse at Manitoba youth facility
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges acts of sexual, mental and sexual abuse against Manitoba youth by an organization tasked with helping them.
-
Libraries, transit prioritized in proposed Winnipeg budget, pool closures, rate hikes coming
The budget features more services being made available for Winnipeggers, however, there are some price hikes to make these services possible.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.