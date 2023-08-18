New TTC chair doesn't anticipate Scarborough RT returning to service following derailment

Toronto residents may have seen the last of the Scarborough Rapid Transit (SRT), according to the newly appointed chair of the TTC board.

Speaking to CP24 on Friday, Coun. Jamaal Myers said he is "operating under the assumption that the SRT line…will not be operating again because of the expense to fix it."

The SRT, also known as Line 3, has been out of service since July 24 following a derailment near Ellesmere Station.

The trains were removed from the tracks and replaced with shuttle buses while the TTC investigated what caused the derailment.

While reopening the SRT is not yet off the table, Myers said it is not realistic, especially given the budget constraints the city is facing and that the line is scheduled to be decommissioned in November.

Following the derailment, TTC officials did not rule out an early decommissioning of the 6.4-kilometre, six-station line that opened in 1985.

Myers said his focus is improving shuttle bus service in time for September when students return to school.

In response to Myers' comments, the TTC said in a statement on Friday that "no decisions have been made about the return of train service on Line 3."

The agency added it is working with the city "to expedite transit priority lanes on Kennedy and Midland for shuttles as well as traffic signal adjustments so we are prepared for all outcomes."

In an update on Wednesday, the TTC said it needs "another couple of weeks" to do a review of the SRT. The agency, three days after the incident, initially said Line 3 would remain closed for at least three more weeks for the investigation.

Stuart Green, a spokesperson for TTC, told CTV News Toronto on Thursday that three external consultants are helping the agency in the review.

"It's a unique system the way it runs. It has what's called a linear induction motor what's in the middle of the track, that's unique to that particular line, that's not the same on the subway system."

If the SRT returns to service, Green said there are plans to run a parallel shuttle service.

Buses are expected to run in place of the SRT until the completion of the Scarborough Subway Extension.

Myers, who represents Ward 23 Scarborough North, said that one of his priorities as the new TTC chair is to ensure that Scarborough residents have a "safe and comfortable ride as much as possible on the shuttle bus service."

That includes getting a planned dedicated busway that would operate on the existing SRT line built on time and on budget, he said. The project is in the design work stage, and if it goes ahead, the busway is not expected to operate until early winter 2025.

