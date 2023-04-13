New report reveals 'landlord playbook' on renovictions in Toronto
A new report issued by a Toronto tenant advocacy group is detailing “the landlord’s playbook” on renovictions – a term used to describe the practice of evicting a tenant with the intention to renovate a unit – and providing guidance for tenants facing similar scenarios.
The RenovictionsTO report, released on Wednesday, argues these evictions are primarily used as a strategy to “permanently displace” tenants, rather than as a necessary means to renovate aging units. The move has become common in Toronto over recent years, the report states, and is often seen when low-rise apartment buildings or apartments above storefronts switch ownership.
In these cases, existing longtime tenants are often paying rent below market, creating a situation in which the landlord is able to generate significant returns by evicting the tenants and bringing in new ones on contracts with higher rental fees.
HOW DO RENOVICTIONS WORK?
Authors Cole Webber, a legal worker, and Philip Zigman, a housing researcher, explain that landlords are often able to renovict tenants without breaching legal boundaries. Their findings are based on a review of more than 160 buildings in Toronto where tenants have faced or are currently facing renovictions.
When a landlord formally evicts a tenant, they must issue official notice, often an N13. The notice terminates their tenancy because the landlord wants to conduct extensive renovations, demolish or convert the unit for commercial use.
If the Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) supports the eviction, the law in Ontario states that a tenant will have the opportunity to return to their unit at their prior rent.
“In reality … landlords prevent this from happening,” the report says.
‘LANDLORD PLAYBOOK’
Landlords or their agents often initiate renovictions by approaching tenants informally after acquiring a building, the report states.
At this stage, the report states that many tenants move out while some are offered a buyout. In Ontario, there is nothing illegal about offering tenants buyouts to permanently leave their apartments.
“A tenant may be unfamiliar with the current rental market and not realize that the difference in rent they will subsequently have to pay will quickly deplete the buyout,” the report says.
“These approaches do not result from a genuine desire to improve the living conditions of existing tenants or from some recognition that the building just acquired is old and in need of work.”
In instances where tenants decline to leave after being approached by a landlord or agent, an eviction notice can be issued, “significantly” increasing the pressure to leave.
Some tenants think the N13 notice is equivalent to an eviction and signals they must move out, but the report underlines the notice is just the first step in the legal eviction process. It must be followed by a hearing, where an adjudicator will decide if the renovations warrant an eviction.
PUSHING BACK
For tenants who stay put in their unit as proceedings unfold, the report says that can mean living with “disrepair, stress and uncertainty, and often escalating harassment and disruptions” to daily life.
The report details one tenant's personal anecdote of receiving pressure from a landlord in which the “lights [and] water would be turned off, without notice.”
“Then more buyout letters would be sent,” the anecdote reads. “It was an aggressive tactic to make the building really chaotic and refuse to fix anything, to lure us to take a buyout.”
Other “intimidation tactics” include frequent unit inspections, letters from lawyers threatening legal action, or disruptive renovations to nearby vacant units, the report states.
“These types of landlord actions serve to highlight the power imbalance inherent in tenants’ struggles to keep their homes in the face of renoviction,” it reads.
Even if the LTB sides in favour of the tenant during a hearing, Webber and Zigman say that doesn’t necessarily mean the matter is resolved. A landlord can file a new N13 for different renovations and continue their pursuit.
‘ORGANIZING WITH NEIGHBOURS’
The authors say they’ve witnessed success stories of tenants fighting back by organizing as a collective.
They define organizing as congregating the greatest number of tenants to make collective decision making, share information and take action together. Often, the authors say organizing comes from informal conversations with neighbours that evolve into regular group meetings and app-based group chats.
The authors spoke to 23 tenants who had either faced renovictions or are currently facing renovictions. Fourteen beat their renovictions, 11 of which did so by collectively organizing.
“Tenants we interviewed said that organizing with their neighbours made them feel less isolated, and lessened the negative psychological and emotional consequences of being subjected to renoviction.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how a strike by public service workers could impact federal services
The federal government has released details on possible service disruptions in federal departments in the event of a strike by public service workers.
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.
One expert's hope as rapid-test HIV, syphilis approved by Health Canada
A new dual testing kit for syphilis and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) approved in Canada has one expert hopeful it will increase awareness and encourage people to seek care.
First image of a black hole gets a makeover with AI
The first image of a black hole captured four years ago revealed a fuzzy, fiery doughnut-shaped object. Now, researchers have used artificial intelligence to give that cosmic beauty shot a touch-up.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer faces additional charge over TikTok video advising horn blowing
Crown prosecutors have laid an additional criminal charge against 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber, alleging that he encouraged truckers to disobey a court order during the Ottawa protest in early 2022.
Chasing Horse's Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
The sexual abuse trial of a 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada with abusing Indigenous women and girls for more than a decade is on hold indefinitely, a state judge announced Wednesday.
Appeals court preserves access to abortion pill in U.S. but tightens rules
A federal appeals court preserved access to the abortion pill mifepristone for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be used and said it could not be dispensed by mail.
Montreal
-
Cyber attack at Hydro-Quebec: Pro-Russia hackers claim responsibility
A pro-Russia hacker group claims it was behind a cyber-attack on the Hydro-Quebec website. Parts of the Quebec power utility's site were still down as of around 7:00 a.m. Hydro-Quebec says no personal data was compromised.
-
Rise in 'illegal' taxis puts Montreal passengers at risk, airport authority warns
The Montreal airport has an illegal taxi problem, says its regulatory authority, which is calling for a crackdown. Since January, nearly 400 tickets for infractions related to vehicles operating without a proper permit have been issued, according to the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).
-
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue grocery store reopening with new owner
The only grocery store in a West Island community is set to reopen after a months-long closure. Marché Richelieu in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue suddenly shut its doors in January.
London
-
'Fully involved barn fire' north of Goderich
Fire crews from 10 different stations are assisting with a barn fire north of Goderich.
-
Could temperatures this week break records?
The heat and sunshine continues its push through the region this week. The normal high for this time of year is closer to 12 C with a possibly record-braking high of 28 C forecast for Thursday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: 'Revenge tour' kicks off tonight with Knights vs. Rangers
After a clean sweep of the Owen Sound Attack in the first round of the OHL playoffs, the London Knights will begin the second round Thursday against Kitchener.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman fears for her safety after alleged hate-motivated incident
Members of Kitchener's Muslim community are raising concerns after someone allegedly pointed a gun at two women as they were heading home from the masjid Wednesday morning.
-
Save or start over? Debate continues over future of Stratford’s first hospital
Some community members aren’t ready to say goodbye to Stratford's first hospital. City council heard from supporters who want it to save it, but the HPHA says it's "not responsible to repurpose it."
-
Muslim students host community Iftar at Laurel Heights Secondary School
Muslim students at a Waterloo high school invited the community to come together for a meal and to enjoy each other's company Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say drunk driver charged in Big Nickel Road crash has been released
A 37-year-old drunk driver was speeding down Big Nickel Mine Drive, lost control and crossed the centre line crashing into a vehicle and sending the 74-year-old female driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday afternoon, Sudbury police say.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' at $4.6K charge for 19-minute taxi ride on Caribbean vacation
After returning from a vacation to the Dominican Republic, an Ontario couple said they were 'shocked' to see they'd been charged $4,623 for a 19-minute taxi ride.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child porn
Ontario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how many parking tickets were issued in Ottawa in 2022
The number of parking tickets issued by Ottawa bylaw officers approached pre-pandemic levels last year, as COVID-19 restrictions relaxed and people started driving more.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash at Manotick intersection
One pedestrian was killed and another was seriously injured after a vehicle struck them at a Manotick intersection Wednesday night.
-
Potential record-setting heat expected in Ottawa
It is shaping up to be a record-setting day in the capital, with temperatures expected to feel more like summer than mid-April.
Windsor
-
'Communication exercise' in Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent police are notifying the public of an active attacker communication scenario on Thursday.
-
A beautiful end to the week in Windsor-Essex
You will need the sunscreen if you are outside on Thursday and Friday. With highs of 29 C and 28 C respectively, the UV index will be 8 or very high on Thursday before cloudy periods and the chance for showers rolls in on the weekend.
-
Which flags fly? Chatham-Kent councillor says all or nothing
A Chatham-Kent councillor is bringing forth a motion that would restrict what flags are flown outside the civic centre – limiting the three flag poles to only national, provincial and municipal flags.
Barrie
-
Six arrested in Caledon pharmacy robberies
A multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted in arrests linked to two Caledon pharmacy robberies last fall.
-
Crews battle back-to-back grass fires amid warm, windy conditions
The warmer temperatures Mother Nature is providing this week are creating drying conditions that helped fuel back-to-back grass fires.
-
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Atlantic
-
Jackie Vautour's family home demolished inside Kouchibouguac National Park
The home of a man who laid claim to land in New Brunswick's Kouchibouguac National Park for decades has been torn down.
-
Union for RCMP 911 operators calls for recruitment plan to address staff shortages
The union representing RCMP 911 operators is raising concerns that staffing shortages across the country is creating an internal crisis.
-
Cape Breton non-profit challenges politicians to sleep in a tent for one night
In an attempt to convey the struggles of unhoused people, a non-profit in Cape Breton wants politicians and community leaders to spend a night in a tent.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Kensington
The Calgary Police Service is investigating a double-shooting in northwest Calgary and confirm one of the victims was found dead downtown.
-
Body found in suitcase next to dumpster in southwest Calgary, homicide unit investigating
Calgary police are investigating a suspicious death in the Manchester Industrial area.
-
Zadorov hat trick lifts Flames to season-ending win over Sharks
Led by defenceman Nikita Zadorov's first career hat trick, Calgary won 3-1 over the San Jose Sharks.
Winnipeg
-
School bus returning from field trip involved in crash in southern Manitoba
One woman has been airlifted to hospital after school bus in southern Manitoba collided with a car while returning from a field trip.
-
Winnipeg woman says deductible won't be waived in hit and run that's not her fault
A Winnipeg woman says she has proof another driver is at fault for damaging her vehicle, yet her deductible isn't being waived.
-
40 per cent of Canadians say federal budget will do 'poor,' 'very poor' job of addressing their issues: Nanos
As many as 40 per cent of Canadians believe the new federal budget will do a 'poor' or 'very poor' job of addressing their concerns, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Vancouver
-
'He doesn’t get to tell his story': B.C. mom opens up about losing son to toxic drugs
Jacob Wilson’s story is not easy for his mother to tell. But she is sharing the heart-wrenching details of her son’s life because he no longer can, hoping that by opening up she will help shed more light on the epidemic of toxic drug deaths in B.C.
-
-
NHL-player-turned-Burnaby-firefighter and father of 2 two dies during rec hockey game
A former professional hockey player from B.C. who went on to become a firefighter died of a heart attack while playing rec hockey in Richmond Monday night.
Edmonton
-
2 girls found dead in Sylvan Lake hotel room, deaths not considered criminal: police
Police have confirmed that two young girls died at a Sylvan Lake hotel over the weekend.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Morning sun, afternoon clouds and mild temperatures
The pattern remains basically unchanged from yesterday. Cooler air aloft as the upper trough lingers for another day or two.
-
Latest flu report: Influenza B on the rise in Canada
Influenza levels have increased slightly across Canada in recent weeks, which is notable less for the overall numbers and more for the fact that they’re driven entirely by a rise in influenza B cases, according to Canada’s FluWatch.