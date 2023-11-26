New 'expression of interest' requirement for specialized programs at TDSB draws criticism and support
A new requirement for students to be considered for specialized programs within the Toronto District School Board is being called “meaningless” by one board trustee.
“The formal expression of interest is not being evaluated. An entry consisting of ‘Me want skool’ is given the same weight as a student filming themselves playing ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’ on the tuba,” Trustee Weidong Pei of Ward 12, Willowdale, told CTV News Toronto in an email.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
There are several dozen Central Student Interest Programs (CSIP) at the TDSB, both at the secondary and elementary level, including those specializing in arts, athletics, science, math and other programs. But entry into any one of them now requires a formal expression of interest.
According to the board, the application can include written, text-based, or audio and video submissions and must “include a demonstration of active interest or passion, where applicable.”
A TDSB spokesperson confirms the requirement is new this year for applications into fall 2024 school programming.
The move builds upon a vote in 2022, where board trustees decided to remove all tests, exams, auditions and grade-entry requirements from CSIP applications to “move away from a model that only accepts those with demonstrated strength and/or ability.”
The so-called interest-based model replaced the previous performance-based process of entry, which had been criticized for favouring students from wealthier families.
“When we implemented the program in 2023, we didn't ask the students to prove or demonstrate anything. We only asked the students to write their name down, which was disappointing,” Trustee James Li of Ward 13, Don Valley North, a driving force behind the TDSB policy shift, told CTV News Toronto in an interview.
Li explained when the board passed the policy in 2022, he wrote a motion and passed an amendment that required CSIP applications to include a formal expression of interest, but he said that wasn’t executed by the board until now.
The Toronto District School Board's head office is seen in this image.
Now that the requirement is in place, Li believes that although the expression of interest element is not graded, it will make for a more equitable approach to accessing specialized programs in Toronto’s public schools and make sure students are “ready to exert the level of effort to be successful” in enriched programs.
“We expect them to demonstrate that they're interested in this to the point where they want to go above and beyond the curriculum, and they're ready and willing to work towards it.”
However, Pei suggests the policy doesn’t address the socio-economic barriers standing in the way of enriched education, but instead creates more division in schools and waters down talent.
“Everybody I know, including me, is concerned about socio-economic barriers, but the policies don’t adjust for socio-economics, they use self-identified race as a proxy for socio-economics,” he said, adding that the interest-based policy should be reversed.
“The average Asian family's income at TDSB is below the overall average of TDSB families, and South Asians' incomes are even lower. Yet Asian families are considered a privileged group.”
As it stands, 20 per cent of the spaces in CSIP are reserved for students who are Black, Indigenous, Latin American and Middle Eastern, while 50 per cent of the spaces in math, science and technology programs are for students self-identifying as female, according to the board's website.
If a demand for a program exceeds available space, a random draw of applicants will take place.
Applications for next year’s programming are now closed, but Li said the TDSB has been monitoring the deployment of the new approach. He said a report on its progress will be released by the board later this school year and expects forthcoming reports in the years to come.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30
WATCH LIVE @ 12:30 Santa Claus Parade to return to Toronto Sunday afternoon
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas releases third group of hostages in Gaza as part of truce deal
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was back on track Sunday as the militants freed 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, in a third set of releases under a four-day ceasefire deal.
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
China says a surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens
A surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organization is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country's health ministry said Sunday.
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
Israeli forces kill at least 8 Palestinians in surging West Bank violence, health officials say
Israeli forces operating in the occupied West Bank killed at least eight Palestinians in a 24-hour period, Palestinian health officials said Sunday, as a fragile pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third day.
Video shows how Mississauga man defeated car thieves twice in a night
A Mississauga man’s SUV was targeted twice by thieves in the space of three hours early Friday morning, but they were stopped twice by a secondary security system that caught their frustration and surprise on a dashcam video.
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter were not only a global power couple but also best friends and life mates
In spring 1955, Rosalynn Carter was doing what she had sworn to avoid when she married an ambitious Naval officer: keeping house and raising children in the same tiny town where they grew up.
Montreal
-
Montreal music venues call for rule changes as noise complaints choke industry
Many club owners are calling on Montreal to update noise bylaws and development rules to better protect its small venues — revered nightlife destinations that have in recent years found themselves increasingly surrounded by new residential construction.
-
Man in 60s in critical condition after being struck by stolen vehicle, Quebec police watchdog investigating
A man in his 60s is fighting for his life after being hit by a vehicle that had just been stolen on Saturday in Longueuil, on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Montrealer vows to continue hunger strike for 'X' gender on Quebec health card
Non-binary Montrealer Alexe Frédéric Migneault is on day six of a hunger strike to pressure Quebec's public health insurance board to add a third gender option to its health cards.
London
-
'An interesting measuring stick': local curling bonspiel increases its international content
An annual curling bonspiel held in Ilderton, Ont. has taken on a more international flavour this year.
-
London Knights take the win in Barrie
The London Knights made up for the night before while in Barrie Saturday night securing the win.
-
Northwest London Food Bank opens six days a week to meet demand
Along Gainsborough Road in London, Ont. volunteers accumulated tonnes of food at the Hyde Park Santa Claus Parade.
Kitchener
-
Jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall under investigation
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a jewelry store was robbed Saturday evening at Fairview Park Mall.
-
'We need homes to go to': Fire destroys two tents at Kitchener encampment, leaving two people displaced
Two people have been displaced after a fire tore through two tents and severely damaged another at a Kitchener encampment.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
Northern Ontario
-
Here's how artificial intelligence could help manage homelessness in Canada
The cost-of-living crisis has pushed many Canadians into a state of homelessness. To better manage the issue, organizations and cities in Canada are turning to artificial intelligence.
-
Multiple people killed in crash on Highway 60 in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Sudbury police share intimate partner violence resources and statistics
Saturday marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women – the first since Sudbury declared Intimate Partner Violence an epidemic.
Ottawa
-
Auditor general flags 'inappropriate' communications from city staff regarding Barrhaven development
The city of Ottawa's auditor general has found that city staff inappropriately endorsed a proposal for a development in Barrhaven and left city council out of the loop on key decisions.
-
Christmas movie filmed entirely in Ottawa makes streaming debut
A Christmas movie filmed entirely in Ottawa is premiering on Paramount Plus this holiday season.
-
Protesters from across Ontario travel to Ottawa for largest pro-Palestine rally yet
Thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Saturday for a rally calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza on the second-day of a four-day pause in the fighting.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in connection to Walkerville shooting arrested
A Windsor man wanted for attempted murder in connection to a Walkerville shooting over the summer has been arrested in Michigan.
-
More pets surrendered, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
Animal rescues say the cost of living is causing more people to give up their pets, NextStar confirms foreign worker count and a Windsor family is shaken after a man was allegedly bear sprayed when confronting a car break-in suspect. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
-
Annual Goodfellows paper drive wraps up for the season
The 110th annual Goodfellows newspaper drive has wrapped, but there is still time to donate online if you didn’t get your chance.
Barrie
-
Multiple people killed in crash on Highway 60 in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
-
Police investigating third fire this month at Collingwood tire shop
A police investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a Collingwood tire business for the third time this month
-
Driver airlifted to hospital after crash in Caledon, Ont.
Caledon OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash that saw one person airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma center Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax sees heavy traffic following closure of the Mackay Bridge
It is a traffic nightmare during one of the year’s busiest seasons in Halifax, which is only amplified by the closure of the MacKay Bridge.
-
One person dead following collision between car and tractor trailer in New Brunswick
Saint-Léonard RCMP say a collision between a car and a tractor trailer left one person dead on Friday.
-
Cape Breton food bank receives much-anticipated food donation
With a police escort, a truckload of food from Prince Edward Island arrived bright and early Saturday morning at the Glace Bay Food Bank.
Calgary
-
Man shot in southeast Calgary late Saturday afternoon
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the southeast part of the city.
-
MacKinnon, Prosvetov key Avalanche's 3-1 win over Flames
Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist and Ivan Prosvetov stopped 30 shots as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 Saturday night for their sixth win in seven games.
-
Sawyer Mayes scores first WHL goal as Hitmen muscle past Oil Kings 7-3
The Calgary Hitmen got right Saturday night, defeating Edmonton 7-3 at the Saddledome.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainians in Winnipeg commemorate 90th anniversary of Holodomor famine
More than 100 people gathered at Winnipeg’s City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – a man-made famine that claimed more than 3 million Ukrainian lives between 1932 and 1933.
-
Attackers seize an Israel-linked tanker off Yemen in a third such assault during Israel-Hamas war
Attackers seized a tanker linked to Israel off the coast of Yemen on Sunday, authorities said. While no group immediately claimed responsibility, it comes as at least two other maritime attacks in recent days have been linked to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
COVID-19, flu rates on the rise across Manitoba: Report
COVID-19 and seasonal flu rates continue to rise in Manitoba.
Vancouver
-
1 arrested, taken to hospital after police pursue tractor on B.C. highway
BC Highway Patrol officers appear to have caused a tractor to roll over to stop it from driving on Highway 1 Saturday afternoon.
-
Consumers encouraged to support local on Small Business Saturday: CFIB
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is hoping British Columbians allocate their hard-earned dollars to supporting local businesses this weekend.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation votes to reclaim authority over child and family services
A Vancouver Island First Nation has voted to reclaim full authority over child and family services for its members.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she'll reveal details next week on threat to invoke sovereignty act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she will reveal details next week on her threat to invoke her government's sovereignty act over federal clean energy regulations.
-
November’s full beaver moon will shine bright this weekend
November’s full moon, known as the beaver moon, will shine bright in the night sky starting Sunday, offering a dazzling sight to behold.
-
Sawyer Mayes scores first WHL goal as Hitmen muscle past Oil Kings 7-3
The Calgary Hitmen got right Saturday night, defeating Edmonton 7-3 at the Saddledome.