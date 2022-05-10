New details released following stabbing in Thornhill

Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a stabbing in Thornhill that left a man with serious injuries.

It happened on Monday at a bus stop in the area of Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard at approximately 1:10 p.m.

At that time, the victim and a suspect were waiting at the stop when a second suspect exited an approaching bus and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. It is further alleged that the other suspect filmed the incident on his cell phone.

Police originally said that the incident occurred onboard a York Region Transit vehicle.

Emergency crews responded to a report of the stabbing and arrived on scene to find the adult victim suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects fled the scene following the incident, police said.

The first suspect is described by investigators as male, Black, standing five-foot-10 inches tall, with short, dark hair and braids. The second suspect is male, tall and wearing sunglasses at the time.

“Investigators are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward, as well, anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage from the area at the time,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

It’s unclear if the suspects are known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers.