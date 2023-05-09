New details emerge about why a dog walker was shot at 13 times in Schomberg, Ont.

New details have emerged on the motive behind a shooting on a quiet residential street in Schomberg, Ont. that left an dog walker with serious injuries.

Police also released sketches on Tuesday of two suspects in the Feb. 12 shooting that left an innocent 65-year-old retiree fighting for life in hospital.

Two sketches have been released in the shooting of an innocent Schomberg, Ont. man earlier this year. (York Regional Police)

Detectives originally said they believed the man was ambushed by gunfire because he gestured at a speeding vehicle to slow down.

"However, the investigation has since revealed that this was actually a targeted shooting but the victim was not the intended target," York police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police did not say who the intended target of the shooting was. According to police, the victim is going through a "lengthy recovery process, but will survive."

Police said the vehicle involved in the shooting is a white 2021 Lexus RX-350 with Ontario licence plate CXAK183, which was stolen from Toronto.

Video of the vehicle was released in April, which police say shows the vehicle driving in the area around the time of the shooting. It has not yet been recovered.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.1800222tips.com.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.