New bus service will take Torontonians roundtrip to see Niagara Falls fireworks

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Are Canada's green corporate subsidies a new race to the bottom or a path to the top?

The federal Liberals have made it clear that Canada's road to a greener economy will be paved with billions of dollars in corporate subsidies. Proponents say these may be necessary for Canada to attract investment, especially in competition with the United States -- but others are expressing doubts that the hefty handouts will be effective or efficient in the long run.

5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023

The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.

Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event

Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton