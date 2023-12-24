TORONTO
Toronto

    • 'Near zero visibility' can be expected as dense fog blankets much of southern Ontario

    In this file photo, Environment Canada issued a fog alert again Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Dan Lauckner) In this file photo, Environment Canada issued a fog alert again Thursday morning, Nov. 3, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Dan Lauckner)

    Much of southern Ontario is experiencing “near zero visibility” Sunday morning due to “dense fog patches.”

    The natioanl weather agency has issued fog advisories for most parts of the province, including – but not limited to - Hamilton and area, Caledon, Halton Mills, Milton, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge, and Newmarket, Georgina, and Uxbridge.

    It said that visibility should improve by late this morning.

    In the meantime, Environment Canada said that visibility may be “significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.”

    “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility,” it said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News