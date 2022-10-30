Multi-vehicle collision with transport truck on Highway 6 sends two to hospital

A multi-vehicle collision along Highway 6 involving a transport truck sent two people to hospital in serious condition Sunday morning.

According to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Highway Safety Division, the crash, which involved three vehicles, happened at around 8:30 a.m. at Highway 6 and Millgrove Side Road in Waterdown.

OPP say two people suffered serious injuries, and Hamilton Paramedics confirmed they were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics say fog could have been a contributing factor in the accident.

Police in Burlington and Hamilton are currently investigating.

Highway 6 between Concession 6 West and Concession 5 West in Waterdown are currently closed.