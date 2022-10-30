Multi-vehicle collision with transport truck on Highway 6 sends two to hospital

An image of the collision on Highway 6 on Oct. 30. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter) An image of the collision on Highway 6 on Oct. 30. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, local media reported. Officials told local media over a hundred people were plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state's Morbi district collapsed.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton