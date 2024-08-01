Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Mississauga

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized following a collision in Mississauga Thursday afternoon.

Peel police say a car and a motorcycle collided at Derry and Airport roads.

The male motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition, police say.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Police have closed Derry Road in both directions at Airport Road for the investigation.