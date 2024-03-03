TORONTO
Toronto

Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with driver in Scarborough

A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24) A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Share

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the Scarborough Village area, near Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist who was hit by a driver. The person operating the motorcycle then struck a pole, they said.

Police said that they were rushed to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in “serious, potentially life-threatening condition.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, police said.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 may resume

Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News