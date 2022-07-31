Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash in Toronto's east end

A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Toronto's east end early Sunday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the Scarborough Junction area, near Kennedy and Eglinton avenues.

According to Toronto police, the motorcycle rider was thrown from their bike and was unconscious.

Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital by emergency run. His injuries were deemed fatal, police said.

The driver, who police said was a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The other driver remained at the scene.

Kennedy Road at Transway Crescent is closed as Traffic Services investigates. TTC services is also impacted by this closure.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.