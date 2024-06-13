Hamilton police say they are investigating a collision between a bus and a motorcycle which left an 18-year-old man dead.

It happened at around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night. Police said a northbound bus was turning left into the Hamilton Street Railway bus terminal from Upper James Street when it collided with a southbound motorcycle.

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The 61-year-old bus driver was not injured. There were no passengers on board at the time of the collision.

"Hamilton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this tragic incident. We urge any potential witnesses or individuals with information to come forward," Hamilton police said in a release on Thursday.

"Motorists who were in the area at the time are asked to review any dash camera footage, and residents or businesses with surveillance cameras nearby are encouraged to check their recordings for relevant evidence."