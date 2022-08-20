Motorcyclist dead after collision in Mississauga

One person is dead after a motorcycle and a car collided in Mississauga on Saturday evening.

Peel police said it happened in the area of Dundas Street West and Glengarry Road before 8 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Police have closed Dundas Street in both directions between Cedarglen Gate and Old Carriage Road for a collision investigation.