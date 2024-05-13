TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcyclist critically injured in Oshawa collision

    A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre following a collision with the driver of a car in Oshawa on Monday.

    Paramedics with Ornge air ambulance told CTV News Toronto that they transported a male in his 40s to St. Michael’s Hospital with critical injuries.

    Durham Regional Police Service said that the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on scene.

    Conlin Road East was shut down in all directions between Harmony Road and Riverton Street was shut down as police investigated, but has since reopened.

