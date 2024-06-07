Increased police presence expected at weekend Walk with Israel event, related protest
Toronto police say there will be heightened security at a pro-Israel march and a related protest this weekend, and are warning that anyone engaging in criminal activity can expect to be arrested.
Police say the United Jewish Appeal is holding their annual "Walk with Israel" event on Sunday, which involves a five-kilometre walk and a festival.
They say they've received information that suggests some protesters plan to disrupt the event.
Police say they respect the right to peaceful assembly and there will be designated areas for protestors "to avoid confrontations."
They say officers from various other police forces will also be present.
Police say anyone who engages in criminal activity, including harassment or intimidation, could face arrest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2024.
