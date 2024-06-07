Ontario animal welfare agency seeks donations after taking in 12 Shih Tzu dogs

An Ontario animal welfare agency is looking for donations after taking in 12 Shih Tzu dogs in poor condition.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society say the dogs came into their care after an individual said they were unable to care for them anymore.

Many of them were just eight months old and arrived in poor condition with severe matting and in need of dental work, the agency said. There may also be pregnant dogs among the group.

“The owner made a difficult decision to reach out to the Ontario SPCA for assistance with rehoming,” Bonnie Bishop of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society said. “She became overwhelmed with the number of dogs and realized that she was no longer able to provide care for them.”

The agency is currently examining and grooming the dogs to ensure they receive the necessary care. The dogs have been transferred to four Ontario SPCA annual centres in Durham Region, York Region, Barrie and Orangeville.

Once the dogs receive the comprehensive health checks and care required, they will be ready for adoption, the agency said. The estimated cost to care for these dogs is around $20,000, a significant sum that the society said they need assistance to cover.

“They will go up for adoption once they go through the full vetting process and the animal care process that we put all of our dogs through. Some will need more care than others,” Bishop said.

“But our goal is to get them up for adoption as soon as possible so that we can get them into loving homes.”

The agency noted that as a registered charity that does not receive annual government funding, the Ontario SPCA depends on donors to care for their animals. The agency added that the current batch of dogs and their extensive care needs has put a strain on the agency.

"This individual made the right choice in surrendering the dogs to us when they were no longer able to provide the necessary care,” said Sonya Reichel, the agency’s vice president of shelter operations.

“However, this situation places a considerable strain on our resources, as our centres are already nearing capacity. We are appealing to the public for support to help us cover the mounting costs associated with caring for these dogs."