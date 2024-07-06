TORONTO
Toronto

    • Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga collision

    Police are on the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.

    Peel police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Dixie Road between Rathburn Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East after 1:30 p.m.

    The motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.

    His condition has since stabilized, according to police.

    The cause of the collision is unknown. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News