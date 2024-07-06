Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga collision

A motorcyclist has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.

Peel police say a motorcycle and another vehicle collided on Dixie Road between Rathburn Road and Burnhamthorpe Road East after 1:30 p.m.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.

His condition has since stabilized, according to police.

The cause of the collision is unknown. Roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.