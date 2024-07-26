TORONTO
Motorcycle crash in Mississauga leaves man with critical injuries

A man has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Eglinton Avenue East and Tomken Road shortly after 9:33 p.m. for a crash.

Peel paramedics say an adult male was transported to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

