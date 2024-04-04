TORONTO
Toronto

    • Most Ontario online gamblers using regulated market sites, study indicates

    A 'deal' button on a casino app is shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini A 'deal' button on a casino app is shown on a smartphone in a photo illustration made in Toronto, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Giordano Ciampini
    Share

    A new study indicates most Ontarians who recently gambled online did so through regulated sites, though the unregulated market is still sizable.

    The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario commissioned the study to mark the first two years of operation of Ontario's regulated internet gaming market.

    The Ipsos study found that 86.4 per cent of survey respondents in the province who gambled online in the past three months used regulated sites, up slightly from last year, though 20.1 per cent of them used a combination of regulated and unregulated sites.

    The AGCO says participants in the study named more than 350 unregulated sites they used, highlighting how many illicit betting options exist and the importance of continued efforts to shift people toward regulated operators.

    The province established iGaming Ontario in April 2022 and according to the agency's third-quarter report, its most recent fiscal update, it was regulating 49 operators that run 72 gaming websites.

    Ontario's recent budget projected that the province will see revenues of $162 million from iGaming Ontario in the fiscal year that just ended, rising to $174 million by the end of this year.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News