Mosque officials call on Ford government to combat Islamophobia after 'shocking' hate-motivated attack in Markham, Ont.
Mosque officials are calling on the Doug Ford government to expedite legislation aimed at combating Islamophobia after a “shocking” hate-motivated incident in Markham, Ont. over the weekend.
“Our communities have reason to be afraid. Make no mistake, we could have been at a funeral today,” Islamic Foundation of Markham President Qasir Nasir Khan said at a news conference on Monday afternoon, calling the incident “shocking” for the community.
York Regional Police (YRP) allege a 28-year-old man shouted Islamophobic slurs and drove his vehicle directly at a worshiper at the Islamic Society of Markham on Thursday, during the holy month of Ramadan.
“The time for action against Islamophobia is now,” National Council of Canadian Muslims Chief Operating Officer Nadia Hasan said on Monday, calling on the Ford government to streamline a bill previously tabled to fight Islamophobia.
“We must address this phenomenon directly and comprehensively.”
In the wake of the alleged hate-motivated attack in London, Ont. that killed four members of a Muslim family almost two years ago, the 'Our London Family Act' was introduced by the Ontario New Democrats. The bill has been sitting in committee since March 3, 2022.
In addition to moving forward with legislative action at Queen’s Park, Hasan called on the federal government to expand the coverage of security expenses at places of worship.
YRP Insp. Chuck Byham reassured the community that the police force has no reason to believe that the accused was part of a larger extremist or terrorist organization.
Toronto resident Sharan Karunakaran, 28, was located and arrested shortly after midnight on Friday. He was charged with one count of uttering threats, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of dangerous driving. The charges have not been proven in court.
