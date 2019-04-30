

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A possible school bus driver strike could leave more than 8,000 Toronto students without transportation later this week.

In a news release issued Monday, the Toronto District School Board said both the public and Catholic boards in Toronto have been informed by Stock Transportation that two unionized school bus divisions will be in a legal strike position as of Thursday.

“At this point in time, a strike is not guaranteed, however it is possible should an agreement not be reached by this date. In the meantime, negotiations are continuing between Stock Transportation and its unions,” the news release read.

According to the TDSB, 4235 students from the Toronto Catholic District School Board and 4,105 students who attend TDSB schools would be impacted.

The majority of the schools affected by a possible strike are located east of Yonge Street.

“In the event of a strike, families are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for their children to get safely to and from school, and to report any absences in the usual manner,” the news release concluded.

In a statement from Stock Transportation, Terri Lowe, the company's Chief Operating Officer, said the two sides are scheduled to continue discussions this morning.

“We only just received a proposal Friday evening, April 26 and have been working over the weekend to review and assess the requests. We do not comment publically on the specific details of our ongoing labor negotiations but are hopeful we will reach resolution soon," the statement read.

"We certainly hope the union will give us time to review their proposal rather than disrupting the school day for thousands of our students across Toronto with a work stoppage.”