More than 125,000 Ontarians requested mail-in ballots for Thursday's election
Elections Ontario says it has sent significantly more mail-in ballots to voters this time around.
Voting kits have been mailed out to 126,135 eligible residents who sent in requests before last week's deadline.
That's a sharp increase from 2018, when only 15,202 ballots were doled out that way.
Voting kits must be received by 6 p.m. on Thursday and can be mailed or dropped off at a returning office.
Others looking to cast ballots can do so at a returning office until Wednesday evening or at a voting station on Thursday.
With just two days left in the campaign, the leaders of Ontario's main political parties are visiting regions that could be close races today to make last-minute pushes for votes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Montreal
Years of media leaks from Quebec anti-corruption squad came from its director, watchdog concludes
A steady drip of media leaks that derailed a high-profile corruption trial came from the very investigator looking into the corruption, according to Quebec’s police watchdog.
Quebec education minister calls for elementary school teacher accused of sex assault to lose licence
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
Montrealers lining up in droves to get passports ahead of summer vacation season
Hundreds of Montrealers are lining up outside Service Canada offices in the hopes of getting their passports.
London
Possible cause of death revealed in freezer murder
The forensic pathologist who examined the body of a Mississauga man found in a freezer has testified at the first degree murder trial of Chad Reu-Waters.
Car leaves road, strikes guide wire and unoccupied home
OPP in Norfolk County are using a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning as an example of why it’s important to wear your seatbelt.
LPS concerned for wellbeing of London youth
London police are concerned for the wellbeing of a 16-year-old who hasn’t been since May 27.
Kitchener
Engagement and education on controversial Kitchener statue could last up to a year, cost up to $30,000: report
A public engagement and education process to determine the future of the controversial Queen Victoria Statue in Kitchener could cost up to $30,000 and take up a year to complete, according to a city report.
Local AIDS committee applies to run Cambridge CTS site
A consumption and treatment services site in Cambridge is a step closer to reality.
Guelph man charged after hitting former employee with transport truck: police
A 46-year-old Guelph man his facing assault charges after police say he hit a former employee with a transport truck.
Northern Ontario
It's no scam – the CRA wants their CERB back
If you received COVID-19 benefit money from the Canada Revenue Agency but weren't sure if you qualified for it, be warned that the tax man is coming.
Sault police say attempted murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
The Sault Ste. Marie Police service have arrested one of two suspects in a recent attempted murder case.
Police say Sudbury senior stopped for speeding twice within 12 minutes on Hwy. 69
A senior driving in the French River on May 22 was clearly in a hurry: police pulled the vehicle over twice within 12 minutes.
Ottawa
Hydro Ottawa offering clearer picture of restoration for remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa has restored its online power outage map to provide a clearer picture to the remaining customers waiting for their power to be restored this week.
These six Ottawa restaurants are in Canada’s top 100
Several Ottawa restaurants have cracked a marquee list of the top 100 in Canada.
Windsor
'It feels great': Amherstburg couple wins $100,000 with scratch ticket
An Amherstburg couple has investment plans for their scratch lottery ticket winnings.
Multi-use trail planned for South Cameron Woodlot
The City of Windsor is proposing to put another multi-use trail through the South Cameron Woodlot.
Barrie
Orillia woman charged with impaired driving in cottage country
Provincial police arrested a suspected impaired driver in Bracebridge following a concerned call from a citizen Tuesday morning.
Angus youth charged with arson after series of fires
A young individual faces serious charges in connection with a series of fires in Angus Monday afternoon.
Barrie anti-panhandling motion sparks protest at City Hall
As councillors gathered in the Rotunda to debate a motion put forward by Counc. Mike McCann to draw up a bylaw to eradicate panhandling, approximately 50 people marched outside in protest
Atlantic
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
Man, 19, charged with attempted murder after woman stabbed in Yarmouth
A 19-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after he allegedly choked and stabbed a woman in Yarmouth, N.S.
Halifax police seek suspect after man badly injured in stabbing
Police are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed in Halifax early Tuesday morning. Halifax Regional Police responded to the 2000-3000 block of Gottingen Street before 3 a.m.
Calgary
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
-
Calgary's Major Tom named top new restaurant in Canada
Enjoying the view from the top is old hat for the owners of Calgary's Major Tom Bar, a restaurant situated on the 40th floor of a downtown office tower.
Winnipeg
How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
-
Winnipeg police looking to identify vehicle involved in fatal crash with pedestrian
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are asking the public for help to identify the vehicle involved in a fatal crash on May 17.
Vancouver
Victim of fatal stabbing near Vancouver nightclub identified by police
Vancouver police identified the victim Tuesday of a fatal stabbing that happened near a nightclub over the May long weekend.
Heritage and history: Should an old RCMP building at the site of a new Indigenous housing project be torn down?
It would have cost nearly $50 million to relocate and restore a Vancouver heritage building that stands on the site of a major redevelopment project, city staff estimated while recommending that it instead be torn down.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Edmonton
Travis Toews ends speculation, first to register for UCP leadership contest
Treasury Board president and Finance Minister Travis Toews is the first official candidate in Alberta's United Conservative Party leadership contest.
Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton
Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade