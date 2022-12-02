More than 100K raised to help cover cost of stolen Toronto Humane Society van
The Toronto Humane Society (THS) says it has raised enough money to pay for a new rescue van after theirs was stolen earlier this week.
The non-profit organization said two individuals broke into the downtown facility’s parking garage around 11 p.m. on Monday and stole the vehicle.
Other equipment, including walkie-talkies, an industrial vacuum and a pressure washer were also taken. The estimated value of the stolen items is between $50 and $60,000.
No staff or animals were harmed.
“This van was more than just a van,” THS said in a news release on Tuesday.
“It was a rescue tool, a mobile lifeline that has carried hundreds of animals to safety, to security, and to the start of something new.”
The van was most recently used to transport an injured puppy and a senior dog with medical complications.
A week earlier, the van was used to recue 35 cats.
In a message posted to social media, the organization said the community has rallied together to raise more than $100,000 to recover the costs of the stolen property, as well as cost of repairs and increased security measures.
“We are so grateful for the support our community has showed us,” a spokesperson said.
“Because of you, we’re able to continue our operations.”
Toronto police has said it is investigating the break in.
WIth files from CTV News Toronto's Phil Tsekouras
