More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
During a news conference on Friday morning, investigators confirmed that 28 charges have now been laid in connection with the case, dubbed Project Poacher, which was launched in January 2024.
Det. Dan Kraehling told reporters that over the course of the investigation, investigators learned that a group of suspects were “conspiring” with a former ServiceOntario employee, who was allegedly was paid to provide clean vehicle documents and plates to disguise stolen vehicles.
“It is alleged that the suspects would provide the former employee with vehicle identification numbers from vehicles that had previously been sold and exported out of the country. In exchange for money, the former employee would then create new legitimate looking vehicle registrations and licence plates for these clean VINs,” Kraehling said Friday.
“These falsified documents were then used to re-VIN the stolen vehicles, effectively disguising them and making them appear legitimate. The stolen vehicles, now with new identities, were sold to unsuspecting buyers or used in other criminal activities throughout the city.”
The vehicles were sold predominantly through various online marketplaces, he added.
Kraehling said some of the vehicles identified in the investigation were registered to “non-existent or deceased individuals” in an effect to confuse law enforcement.
He said the investigation was launched after investigators reviewed documents that were seized from a ServiceOntario location that was part of another Toronto police probe.
“We came across certain patterns in names that led us toward this group of individuals,” Kraehling said.
No outstanding suspects are wanted in connection with the case, he noted.
The vehicles seized have an estimated value of $9.5 million, police said. Of the more than 100 vehicles recovered, police said 21 of them were luxury vehicles valued at around $1.8 million.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Job losses and killer robots: The 'Godfather of AI' describes plenty to fear, but there may be room for hope
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
More than 100 stolen vehicles recovered in auto theft probe involving ServiceOntario employee: Toronto police
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
Canadian player racially abused online in wake of 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina
Canada's impressive performance in a 2-0 loss to top-ranked Argentina at Copa America has come at a cost.
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Skin cancer signs: How can you tell if a suspicious spot is serious?
Doctors say changes in the skin are normal as you age, from spots of various colours to dark streaks in nails. But sometimes, they're not innocuous.
BREAKING One person dead, three injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan, Ont. home: police
One person has died and three others are in hospital following a shooting at a home in the Woodbridge area in Vaughan.
Prosecutors urge judge to keep gag order blocking Trump from criticizing jurors who convicted him
Manhattan prosecutors are urging the judge overseeing Donald Trump's criminal hush money case to uphold a gag order that bars the former president from criticizing jurors, court staff or members of the prosecution that convicted him.
How does heat kill? It confuses your brain. It shuts down your organs. It overworks your heart.
As temperatures and humidity soar outside, what's happening inside the human body can become a life-or-death battle decided by just a few degrees.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Homelessness: Quebec, Ottawa announce $115 million for emergency housing in Montreal
The federal and Quebec governments have announced nearly $60 million a year for the next two years to get unhoused Montrealers a roof over their heads.
-
Quebec social services minister wants to expand mental health services in clinics
To tackle mental health waiting lists, Quebec Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant plans to expand access to psychologists in CLSCs and introduce walk-in services.
-
Official bilingualism in Canada a 'myth,' says new poll
A new poll reveals a stark divide between Quebec and the rest of Canada about whether the country should be bilingual.
Ottawa
-
Two people facing charges in hate-motivated vandalism incident in Barrhaven, Ottawa police say
Two people are facing charges in connection to alleged hate-motivated vandalism at a Barrhaven home, according to Ottawa police. Police launched an investigation on June 7 after receiving an online report about an incident at a home on Maynooth Court.
-
Ottawa D-Day veteran Roly Armitage dies at age 99
An Ottawa D-Day veteran has died just weeks after the 80th anniversary of Canadian soldiers landing on Juno Beach in Normandy, France.
-
Here's how to take advantage of the market conditions to buy home
The decrease in the Bank of Canada's (BoC) interest rate has helped buyers gain more confidence in the real estate market, but an Ottawa real estate broker says uncertainty remains an issue leaving some buyers skeptical.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
-
Sudbury seniors feeling unsafe due to nearby homeless encampment
A beautiful garden in downtown Sudbury used to be a safe haven for residents living in the Ukrainian Seniors Centre.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo issues trespass notice to Occupy UW
The University of Waterloo has issued a trespass notice to Occupy UW, saying they need to move off campus immediately.
-
Third suspect charged in kidnapping and murder of Kitchener, Ont. man
A third person has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of a Kitchener, Ont. man.
-
Region of Waterloo to build emergency shelter in downtown Kitchener
A new permanent emergency shelter is coming to downtown Kitchener.
London
-
Bat in the region tests positive for rabies
Southwestern Public Health is warning that a bat in the region has tested positive for rabies. Found in Dutton-Dunwich, the bat was sent for testing after two people were potentially exposed to the saliva of the bat.
-
Tears flow for victims’ families at sentencing hearing of Petronella McNorgan
Tearful victim impact statements were heard at the sentencing hearing for Petronella McNorgan, the elderly woman found guilty in the horrific crash that killed a young girl and injured several others.
-
Relief on the way as heat event carries into the weekend
We can expect a steamy start to the weekend in southern Ontario with the risk of showers and thunderstorms as the prolonged heat event continues.
Windsor
-
4 people found dead in southwestern Ontario town of Harrow
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after four people were found dead in the town of Harrow, just south of Windsor. Officers were called to a residence on County Road 13 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Man arrested for chasing someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete: WPS
Windsor police say they have arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly chased someone on Ouellette Avenue with a machete.
-
Crash causes road closure in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. McKays Line is currently closed between Scane Road and Howard Road as officers investigate the incident.
Barrie
-
Disturbing details revealed at convicted killer's sentencing for Meaford man's death
Matthew McQuarrie pleaded guilty and was handed a life sentence for the murder of Emerson Sprung after the 25-year-old man's remains were found at a Meaford cemetery in May 2020.
-
Lengthy road closures in east Barrie neighbourhood as construction begins
Construction in an east Barrie neighbourhood will result in lengthy road closures, with delays and detours anticipated.
-
Former Ont. fire captain pleads guilty in wife's murder case
A former fire captain and father of two accused of killing his wife pleaded guilty on Thursday to second-degree murder.
Winnipeg
-
Court case of man charged in homicides of Carman family adjourned to July
The court case of a Manitoba man accused of killed five family members, including his own children, has been adjourned for another month.
-
North End home engulfed in smoke and flames: WFPS
A North End home went up in flames on Friday morning, leaving the house with severe damage.
-
Special delivery: Postman delivers letter to Winnipeg home from the Galapagos Islands
People around the world are getting surprise visits from a postman delivering messages all the way from the Galapagos Islands.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day
Saint John Indigenous Day celebrations began with a sunrise ceremony and sacred fire at dawn before a flag raising, drumming procession, and traditional dance performance.
-
Gas-powered bicycle involved in fatal incident in Tupperville anonymously returned to family: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP continues to look for witnesses in connection with a fatal incident involving a gas-powered bicycle in Tupperville, N.S., after police say the bike was anonymously returned to the man's family.
-
Bridgewater, N.S., trail bridge closed due to fire
A bridge trail in Bridgewater, N.S., is closed due to a fire on Thursday night.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador getting help from Quebec, Ontario to battle wildfires
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
'You can literally see the sculptor's handwork': Memorial restored as Newfoundlanders reflect on First World War's toll
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
-
Labrador wildfire 'got worse really fast,' residents given minutes to flee: evacuee
A wildfire threatening a town in central Labrador grew suddenly to a raging blaze that advanced two kilometres in about 45 minutes before officials ordered everyone to evacuate Wednesday night, authorities have revealed.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist dead in crash on James Mowatt Trail
A 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in southwest Edmonton Thursday evening.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash on Sherwood Park's Wye Road
A Sherwood Park man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Sherwood Park's Wye Road Thursday evening.
-
Oilers embracing Edmonton's playoff fever: 'The excitement's high'
Mattias Ekholm got off the plane and headed to the pitch. After the long journey from Florida to Edmonton — including a refuelling stop — the Oilers defenceman went to watch his son's soccer game Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
'It can happen anywhere': Calgary mayor commits to critical look at water infrastructure
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says she wants other municipalities to come together to learn all they can from the city's water crisis, which she said could happen anywhere in Canada.
-
Alberta NDP bid farewell to Rachel Notley; Jagmeet Singh to speak at fundraiser
Alberta's New Democratic Party is bidding farewell tonight to outgoing Leader Rachel Notley.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Calgary to see sunny and seasonal first weekend of summer
The summer season is kicking off with warm temperatures, sunshine and a chance of thunderstorms for parts of Alberta on Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Here's what to do in Regina for the first weekend of summer
Summer has officially arrived in the Queen City. While there will still be some rain, the weekend will close out with some much needed sunshine.
-
Regina police search for suspect after 2 people assaulted at yard sale
Regina police are searching for a suspect after two people were assaulted with a knife at a yard sale Thursday morning.
-
Punnichy elects Indigenous woman in by-election for mayor
Residents of the Village of Punnichy celebrated as a First Nations woman was sworn in as mayor.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. food bank turns into free grocery store for those in need
A Rosthern food bank is now operating similar to a grocery store, where families struggling with food insecurity can choose the items they want, rather than relying on pre-made food hampers.
-
Man dead after armed confrontation with Saskatoon police
Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of an incident on Avenue S South, between 20th Street West and 21st Street West.
-
'It's not safe': Residents of Saskatoon seniors complex feeling like prisoners in their own home
Residents of a Saskatoon seniors complex say they feel unsafe and ignored by the province after the facility they live in was opened up to people with complex health and addictions needs.
Vancouver
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.
-
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Drivers remain in hospital, witness sought following crash in Nanaimo, B.C.
Two people remain in hospital Friday after a serious crash in Nanaimo, B.C., was caused when a wrong-way driver collided with a transport truck earlier this week, according to police.
-
North Vancouver university campuses closed due to 'targeted, specific security threat'
Two university campuses in North Vancouver are closed Friday after administrators say a student received a violent threat from another student.
-
Massive fire in Richmond, B.C., sends smoke across Metro Vancouver
Towering black smoke filled the evening sky in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday after an industrial fire was sparked near the River Rock Casino.