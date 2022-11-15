This is what to expect from southern Ontario's first major snowstorm
Parts of southern Ontario are about to be hit with heavy snow as a blast of winter weather moves towards the region.
Just after 11 a.m., Environment Canada issued weather advisories for Toronto, Halton, Peel, York and Durham regions.
Other areas included in the winter weather advisory are Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Belleville, Quinte, Northumberland, Kingston, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, Stirling, Tweed, South Frontenac, and Waterloo.
"This is the first significant snowfall of the season," Environment Canada said.
Residents in these areas can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow.
According to the weather alert, it will start snowing Tuesday night and will continue through early Wednesday morning.
The federal weather agency says some areas might even see more than 10 centimetres of snow.
Environment Canada advises taking “extra care” when driving or walking, as travel conditions could quickly deteriorate.
“If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility,” the alert reads. “Easterly winds off Lake Ontario are expected to enhance this snowfall for much of the Golden Horseshoe, significantly reducing visibilities in heavy snowfall.”
The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said its received several reports of sliippery roads from the snowy weather.
"If you haven't done so, make an (appointment) to get your winter tires on your vehile," police said in a tweet.
Get the latest weather updates here.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
NATO to meet on Wednesday at request of Poland, 2 diplomats say
NATO ambassadors will meet on Wednesday at the request of Poland on basis of the alliance's Article 4, two European diplomats told Reuters after an explosion in Poland close to the Ukrainian border reportedly caused by a stray Russian missile.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
Off-duty New York officer shoots 2 killing 1, turns gun on herself
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Montreal
-
Legault closes door on reintroducing mask mandate in public places
In the coming weeks, Quebecers should not expect to be forced to wear a mask in public places again, according to the premier, who says they will be recommended to wear one, but the decision will be left to the discretion of each individual. Premier Francois Legault made the remarks in a brief scrum Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of his caucus at the Quebec City Convention Centre in preparation for the next parliamentary session.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
London
-
Why is a double amputee still homeless and helpless on London’s streets?
Londoners continue to do what they can for Tom, a homeless man and double amputee. CTV News London viewers first met Tom on Monday, and for five days now, Tom has been living on a patch of grass, steps away from LHSC's Victoria Hospital campus. But passersby are trying to support the 59-year-old with warm drinks and food.
-
Snow moving into London region, travel advisory issued
A blast of winter weather is moving in Tuesday night, with the first accumulative snow event of the season. A strengthening upper level trough, with an approaching low-pressure system will move over the lower Great Lakes bringing snow for much of southern Ontario. Most areas will see 5 to 10 cm of snow and Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Sarnia police say more resources needed to tackle street crimes
Inside a Sarnia, Ont. warehouse, musician Mark Tetreault walks through his band’s rehearsal space. His band has been a fixture in the local music scene for 25 years, but devastation came earlier this month when the space was broken into, and about $16,000 worth of music gear was stolen — and he’s far from alone in being a victim of property crimes, or theft in particular.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police arrest man who barricaded himself inside Milverton, Ont. home
The incident drew a heavy police presence, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit to the small community 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.
-
Travel advisory in effect as Waterloo region braces for first significant snowfall of season
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Waterloo region and Wellington County with around 5 cm of snow expected overnight. Some areas could get as much as 10 cm.
-
Police release video of suspect setting fire inside Waterloo business
Waterloo regional police are investigating an arson after a suspect allegedly broke into a business and set a fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman is first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada
A woman from a First Nation in northern Ontario has made national pageant history as the first Indigenous winner of Miss World Canada 2022.
-
Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders
There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.
-
Doug Ford criticized for not wearing mask one day after Ontario’s new recommendation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford was criticized Tuesday for not wearing a mask in the legislature one day after the province’s top doctor “strongly recommended” they be worn indoors.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa on Wednesday
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Ottawa, calling for 5 cm of snow on Wednesday.
-
With snow in the forecast, the winter tire rush is on
Appointments to have winter tires installed are filling up fast and demand is on the rise with snow in the forecast.
-
Three people arrested following lockdown at Gatineau high school
Gatineau police say three people have been arrested following an incident that led to the lockdown of a local high school.
Windsor
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new term
The work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
-
Costly greens: Why lettuce costs you more and when it will go back down
Lettuce is either hard to find in grocery stores or is a lot more expensive to purchase if you find some.
-
Six alleged impaired drivers arrested over five days in Essex County
Essex County OPP arrested six drivers over the past five days with alcohol and drug related offences.
Barrie
-
Driver traps robbery suspect inside vehicle to wait for police
Police laid charges against an Innisfil man accused of jumping into the passenger side of a vehicle and assaulting the driver.
-
First 'significant' snowfall of the season to hit Simcoe County: Here's when to expect it
The first significant snowfall of the season is expected to hit Simcoe County, prompting a winter weather travel advisory.
-
Shoulder-surfing suspects use brazen methods to obtain woman's credit cards
A Collingwood woman learned to protect her PIN when shopping at a local store.
Atlantic
-
Wintry mix expected in the Maritimes Wednesday; snowfall warnings for New Brunswick
An autumn mix of snow, ice pellets, and rain will impact the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning.
-
$10-million settlement reached with Roman Catholic Church in N.S. sexual abuse case
A Nova Scotia court has approved a $10-million settlement to conclude a class-action lawsuit that alleged Roman Catholic clergy with the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth had sexually abused children for decades.
-
CBRM mayor back on the job after receiving threats over Santa parade route change
Twenty-four hours after receiving threats, Cape Breton Regional Municipality Mayor Amanda McDougall was back on the job Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plate
Calgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.
-
Police looking for 2 men in connection with hate-motivated assault
Police are working to identify two men who are wanted for questioning in connection with a possible hate crime last week.
-
Young offender wanted in hit-and-run crash involving Calgary police officer
Investigators say a 15-year-old girl who allegedly stole her mother's car and struck a police officer last month was not the driver and they are looking for another youth as a result.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Throne Speech looks at expanded private health-care, adding billions of dollars for hospitals
Premier Heather Stefanson has outlined her blueprint for Manitoba in the coming year, with plans to explore private health-care services, spend billions of dollars for hospitals, and financially stabilize Manitoba Hydro.
-
'It changed our lives forever': How blood donations gave a Manitoba family one last Christmas together
Blood donations have made a huge difference in the lives of a Manitoba family – it gave them extra time with their son and the chance to celebrate the holidays one last time together.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland and killed two people.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
For the 2nd time since Nov. 1, Coquitlam RCMP want to know if you lost a diamond ring
For the second time this month, Mounties in Coquitlam are looking for the rightful owner of a diamond ring that was turned over to their detachment.
-
99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report
Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.
Edmonton
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Better campgrounds, more EV chargers: What Premier Smith wants her ministers to focus on
From reducing electricity transmission charges for homeowners to exploring a provincial pension plan and improving campgrounds, Alberta's premier has presented cabinet with their marching orders.
-
Salvation Army hoping for more money this Christmas during kettle campaign
Bells began to ring across the city Tuesday as the Salvation Army kicked off its annual Christmas Kettle fundraiser.