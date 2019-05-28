The weather can’t seem to get it together this spring and is not expected to for the beginning of June either.

Environment Canada's forecast is expected to be more of the same soggy weather for the next 10 days.

"We are stuck in this persistent weather pattern," said Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

It is has been a less than favourable spring and according to Coulson, Toronto is going to have to wait a bit longer for nicer weather.

"It has been frustrating for a lot people—most of us have hung onto jacket weather for much longer than we want to," Couslon said. "We need a long stretch of sunshine but, with this forecast, we are looking at more rain."

For most of Tuesday, Toronto's temperature sat at 12 degrees. It should be about 22 degrees this time of year. So far, May 23 was the warmest day of the month, with the temperature hitting 26.6 degrees.

Toronto has yet to experience more than two days of consistent seasonal conditions and throughout the month of May, about 95 mm of rain fell on the city.

Coulson said the temperature will start to bounce back and "slowly creep up" to seasonal expectations by the second week of June. He also said that he can’t confirm the summer forecast just yet, but early forecast models indicate that southern Ontario will experience average temperatures and a higher than normal amount of rain.

Environment Canada is scheduled to release its summer forecast on June 1.