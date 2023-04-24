Mitzie Hunter wants to boost libraries, while Ana Bailão gets a boost from former mayors

Mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter makes an announcement about her library plan in Parkdale Monday, April 24, 2023. Mayoral candidate Mitzie Hunter makes an announcement about her library plan in Parkdale Monday, April 24, 2023.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton