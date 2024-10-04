TORONTO
Toronto

One male in hospital after shooting in North York: paramedics

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share

Toronto paramedics say one male was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a shooting in North York.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Grandravine Drive and Driftwood Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.www.atex.com

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Barrie

Winnipeg

Atlantic

N.L.

Edmonton

Calgary

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News