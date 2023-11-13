Mississauga woman charged after dogs 'actively attack' 13-year-old boy: police

A woman has been charged after her dogs bit a 13-year-old boy in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

It happened on Sunday, just before 2:15 p.m., in the area of Rathburn Road East and Central Parkway East.

Officers said they received a call reporting two large dogs were off their leashes and “actively attacking” the boy outside of a residential building.

He was rushed to the trauma centre to be treated, police said, and is currently in stable condition.

Police said in a news release Monday they found the dogs’ owner, a 37-year-old woman from Mississauga who they did not identify. She has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The charge has not been tested in court.

Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with video footage to call them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).