Mississauga woman charged after dogs 'actively attack' 13-year-old boy: police
A woman has been charged after her dogs bit a 13-year-old boy in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.
It happened on Sunday, just before 2:15 p.m., in the area of Rathburn Road East and Central Parkway East.
Officers said they received a call reporting two large dogs were off their leashes and “actively attacking” the boy outside of a residential building.
He was rushed to the trauma centre to be treated, police said, and is currently in stable condition.
Police said in a news release Monday they found the dogs’ owner, a 37-year-old woman from Mississauga who they did not identify. She has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The charge has not been tested in court.
Investigators ask witnesses or anyone with video footage to call them at 905-453-2121, ext. 1233, or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
DEVELOPING Live updates: Israeli official says 2-3 week 'window' for Gaza war amid ceasefire pressure
Fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants outside Gaza's largest hospital has prompted thousands of people to flee from the sprawling medical facility, but hundreds of patients and others displaced by the war remained inside, health officials said Monday.
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Battles around hospitals have forced thousands of Palestinians to flee from some of the last shelters in northern Gaza while stranding critically wounded patients, including newborns, and their caregivers with dwindling supplies and no electricity, health officials said Monday.
Heat pumps: What are the benefits amid pollution pricing debate?
As Canadians consider ways to heat their homes amid debate over government-imposed pollution pricing, some researchers suggest that heat pumps could be an affordable solution for staying warm and minimizing emissions this winter.
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
Ice climber from B.C. killed in Alberta avalanche
An ice climber is dead after an avalanche in Kananaskis Country on Saturday.
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
Ex-leader David Cameron makes shock return to U.K. government as Sunak rolls the dice with a shakeup
U.K. leader Rishi Sunak rolled the dice and shook up his government on Monday, appointing former prime minister David Cameron to the post of foreign secretary.
Risk of volcanic eruption in Iceland remains high amid 'tremendous uncertainty'
Seismic activity in southwestern Iceland decreased in size and intensity on Monday, but the risk of a volcanic eruption remained significant, authorities said, after earthquakes and evidence of magma spreading underground in recent weeks.
Montreal
-
Montreal exec. committee president steps down after investigation into past spending: source
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon. Ollivier made the announcement at a news conference at City Hall. She came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
-
'Maxed out my savings': Some Canadians are waiting months for employment insurance cheques
Employment and Social Development Canada claims its standard is to finalize 80 per cent of claims within 28 days of the date the EI application was received.
-
Winter soccer under threat in western Montreal after Catalogna Soccerplexe closure
Developers bought the Catalogna Soccerplexe in 2021 and are preparing to build condos, displacing the hundreds of amateur soccer teams. There are only a handful of indoor soccer fields west of downtown and nowhere near enough space to accommodate the hundreds of teams that played in Lachine.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on Sunday
The vehicle involved did remain at the scene but police said after investigating, it’s believed a second vehicle was involved.
-
'Came across an e-bike in cornfield': New lead in case of missing St. Thomas, Ont. man
Police are searching a rural farmer’s field outside of St. Thomas for a man missing since Aug. 1, 2023. 'Officers attended an address in the county following up with the lead on missing person Kyle Hancock,' explained Sgt. Travis Sandham of the St. Thomas Police Service.
-
Tim Hortons kicks off first-ever national Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign with local proceeds going to London Food Bank
Tim Hortons launched its first ever Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign on Monday, and 50 per cent of all the proceeds from local participating stores will go toward the London Food Bank.
Kitchener
-
Cause of Innisfil, Ont. explosion and fire in gated community remains a mystery
The cause of an explosion and fire that destroyed two homes in a gated Innisfil community over the weekend remains a mystery as firefighters return to the scene on Monday to sift through the rubble.
-
Fire destroys Kitchener farmhouse
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured in an overnight fire at an empty farmhouse.
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Sudbury-area man pleads guilty to hunting moose without licence
A Sudbury-area man has been fined $2,600, suspended from hunting for 10 years and forfeited his firearm to the Crown for hunting without a licence and lying to conservation officers, the ministry says.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Three injured in south Ottawa brawl linked to soccer game
The Ottawa Police Service are investigating a weekend parking lot brawl linked to a soccer game in south Ottawa.
-
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is aiming to restructure its business through a filing made under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.
-
Ottawa's red light cameras issue $14 million in fines in 9 months
Motorists received $14 million in fines for running red lights in the first nine months of 2023, as Ottawa's red light cameras caught thousands of drivers across the city.
Windsor
-
School walkout organizers say students affected by Israel-Hamas conflict need more support
Hundreds of students at two high schools in Windsor walked out of class Monday afternoon, calling for more action from local leaders to support students who have been deeply affected by the humanitarian crisis happening amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor police investigating after fire breaks out at Jackson Park
Windsor police are investigating after a fire broke out at Jackson Park on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the cause is unknown, but bales of hay that were part of the Bright Lights Windsor display caught fire.
-
Santa Claus parades in Windsor-Essex 2023
Santa Claus is gearing up for several parades across Windsor-Essex during the holiday season.
Barrie
-
Cause of Innisfil, Ont. explosion and fire in gated community remains a mystery
-
Casino Rama unveils star-studded 2024 lineup
Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.
-
Massive search underway for llamas that escaped farm in Blue Mountains
The search is on by air and horseback for three llamas missing since Friday in The Blue Mountains.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
New book on Halifax Explosion explores history for 'ship nerds'
A new book by a Nova Scotia author explores the ships in the harbour during the Halifax Explosion.
-
Quebec man dies after off-road crash in N.B.: RCMP
A Quebec man has died after an off-road vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick, police say.
Calgary
-
Shuttle buses, temporary free parking and detours make up Red Line closure plan
The City of Calgary and the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC) have announced a number of measures to help transit users and drivers through a 'very rare' planned transit disruption later this month.
-
Chestermere shooting victim drove himself to help: RCMP
Mounties out of Chestermere are on the hunt for suspects after a late-night shooting over the weekend that left one man injured.
-
'I really want snow!': Not everyone pleased with warm November weather
It's a sunny November morning and Dana Vos is teeing off at the city-owned Shaganappi Point golf course in southwest Calgary.
Winnipeg
-
Woman arrested for stabbing three people at Osborne Village business
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after three people were stabbed at an Osborne Village business on Sunday.
-
Man dead, youth injured in weekend shooting: Winnipeg police
A shooting in Winnipeg on Sunday has left one man dead.
-
'Systematic monster': Peter Nygard’s son describes how he tried to blow the whistle on his father for years
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA says she didn't agree to appear in 'exploitative' drug crisis video
A B.C. politician who faced backlash after appearing in a controversial YouTube video criticizing the province's harm-reduction approach to drug use has slammed the production as "inaccurate and exploitative."
-
Hullo resumes ferry service after 2 more cancelled sailings Monday
Service has resumed on the Hullo passenger ferry between Vancouver and Nanaimo following two sailing cancellations Monday morning.
-
Vancouver still Canada's priciest city for renters, despite modest decrease in average rents: report
A new report says the average asking price for a rental unit in Canada reached $2,178 last month, a 9.9 per cent year-over-year increase and continuing a trend that has seen asking rents hit new highs for six months in a row.
Edmonton
-
RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief
Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.
-
Images from father, son killing released Sunday in hopes of new leads: EPS
Police are asking the public for help in the shooting deaths of a father and son in southeast Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Aster home up for sale destroyed in fire
A new home up for sale in southeast Edmonton was destroyed in a fire on Sunday.