TORONTO -- A brother and sister from Mississauga, Ont., say they are crafting up something special this Christmas.

“We’ve been making cards for seniors,” nine-year-old Ryan told CTV News Toronto. “Because during this pandemic, people can’t see their families like they used to.”

The brother-sister duo want their cards to bring comfort and joy to those living in isolation.

“Some of them have different messages,” seven-year-old Rachel said. “Some will be ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘Have a fun New Year,’ or just happy and fun.”

The siblings work on their homemade creations every day after school.

“We order construction paper, we cut them and then we hot glue the Christmas tree,” Ryan said. “Then we write and draw pictures.”

From there, they have been making special deliveries to seniors’ homes, including Chartwell Regency Retirement Residence in Mississauga.

“Their cards are absolutely fantastic,” Robert Maiellaro, general manager of Chartwell Regency Retirement Residence, said.

“Rachel and Ryan have provided such a heartwarming feeling with the residence. It’s just absolutely amazing in terms of what they’ve provided – a simple smile on someone’s face.”

Maiellaro said the seniors have been enjoying their cards, and that he’s enjoying seeing their reaction to the thoughtful gesture.

“It touched a real meaningful part of my heart tp know that the children in our community are thinking about our seniors in our community as well,” he said.

Ryan and Rachel have been making their cards with COVID-19 in mind.

“We have to do it with as much love and care as we can,” Rachel told CTV News Toronto.

“They’re going to quarantine them for seven days so that there’s no germs on them,” Ryan added.

The siblings are hoping to make and deliver 350 cards by Christmas.

“It makes me really happy and excited for them, seeing these cards,” Rachel said.

“Christmas is all about love and joy, and right now it’s kind of harder to see your families,” Ryan said. “So, I think we need to spread all that love and joy around.”