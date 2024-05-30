Mississauga collision leaves motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

A motorcycle and a car collided in Mississauga Thursday night, leaving one person critically injured.

Emergency crews responded to a collision at the intersection of Derry Road West and John Watt Boulevard, west of Mavis Road, around 9:45 p.m.

Peel police say the motorcycle rider was transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The car remained at the scene.

Police have closed roads in the area for investigation.

This is the second serious collision in Peel Region on Thursday that involved a motorcycle.

Earlier, a man in his 20s was riding his motorcycle when he collided with a transit bus in Brampton. He was pronounced dead at the scen