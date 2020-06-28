Advertisement
Missing six-year-old boy found safe after Amber Alert issued
Published Sunday, June 28, 2020 12:50PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, June 28, 2020 1:47PM EDT
TORONTO -- A six-year-old Ontario boy has been safely located following an Amber Alert.
Niagara Regional Police reported that the boy was located at 1:23 p.m. and that a suspect was in custody.
The Amber Alert was issued at around 12:45 p.m. for what police characterized as a "possible parental abduction." Police said the boy was with his 44-year-old father and was last seen in Hamilton, Ont. around 9 a.m.
The pair was believed to be driving in a gold 2016 Mercedes SLK with an unknown license plate.
No further details have been released so far about the circumstances of the child's disappearance.
This is a developing news story. More to come.