TORONTO -- A six-year-old Ontario boy has been safely located following an Amber Alert.

Niagara Regional Police reported that the boy was located at 1:23 p.m. and that a suspect was in custody.

The Amber Alert was issued at around 12:45 p.m. for what police characterized as a "possible parental abduction." Police said the boy was with his 44-year-old father and was last seen in Hamilton, Ont. around 9 a.m.

#AMBERAlert child has been located safe, suspect in custody



More details to follow pic.twitter.com/vlZePH5qay — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 28, 2020

The pair was believed to be driving in a gold 2016 Mercedes SLK with an unknown license plate.

No further details have been released so far about the circumstances of the child's disappearance.

This is a developing news story. More to come.