Missing 65-year-old man found dead in Caledon a victim of homicide: police

    An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    A man found dead in Caledon on Monday has been identified as the missing person from Melancthon, Ont. and is a homicide victim, police say.

    In an update on Tuesday, Ontario Provincial Police identified the man as 65-year-old David Robson, who was reported missing on March 25.

    Robson was located deceased in the area of Chinguacousy Road and King Street. Police say his death has been deemed a homicide following a post-mortem examination earlier in the day.

    Few details have been released about the circumstances of the victim's death.

    Meanwhile, police say his vehicle has not been located. It is described as a 2017 black Kia Sportage with an Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

    There is no risk to public safety, police say, as investigators believe that the incident was not random.

    Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

