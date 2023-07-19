Metro workers at 27 stores across GTA reach a deal and avoid a strike
Metro workers at 27 grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area reached a deal with the grocery giant just after midnight when they were set to go on strike.
In a statement, Unifor National President Lana Payne says "This is a milestone agreement that underscores Unifor’s deep commitment to grocery workers in the retail sector and our important work to advance their workplace rights."
She adds, "This agreement will lay the foundation for grocery workers across the country as workers, both unionized and non-unionized, make clear their urgent need for improved working conditions amidst a chronic affordability crisis.”
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members for a ratification vote in the coming week.
The workers, represented by Unifor, headed into bargaining in June with a 100 per cent strike mandate. A strike would have affected some 3,700 workers across the GTA.
The union has said its priorities for Metro workers were improving pay and access to benefits, as well as improving working conditions and stability.
Unifor says it’s preparing to bargain more than a dozen collective agreements with the major grocers over the next two years.
The union says after working through a pandemic and now an affordability crisis, grocery workers are fed up.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
'I warned you guys in 1984,' 'Terminator' filmmaker James Cameron says of AI's risks to humanity
Oscar-winning Canadian filmmaker James Cameron says he agrees with experts in the artificial intelligence field that advancements in the technology pose a serious risk to humanity.
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
OPINION | Do you inherit debt from your parents?
After losing a parent or both parents, the last thing most children want to hear is that they have to take on debts owed by their parents. While this doesn’t happen often, it’s a very real possibility, especially if the parents don’t take proper measures to keep assets safe from creditors. Personal finance commentator Christopher Liew explains.
30-40 per cent of methane emissions from heavy oil production in Saskatchewan aren't being reported: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles exploits of the North's first Indigenous pilot
Across the pages of a picture book, the northern lights dance over the Arctic landscape with brush strokes of bold colour, as caribou and muskox graze on the tundra and a bush pilot takes to the skies. 'Freddie the Flyer' chronicles the real exploits of Fred Carmichael, the first Indigenous commercial pilot in the Canadian Arctic.
Montreal
-
Lingering COVID-19 mask rules are now completely lifted in Quebec
Nearly all lingering COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec are lifted as of Wednesday, the provincial Health Ministry has announced. The update mainly affects healthcare workers and their patients, with remaining mask requirements now gone, including in cases involving a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
-
Montreal road worker injured in hit-and-run pleads for caution around the cones
One of the road workers injured in a hit-and-run at a Montreal construction site last week says he's had enough. Fabrizio Altiere, 39, wants drivers to know how dangerous it is when they try to cut corners around work sites.
-
Laval long-term care worker accused of sexually assaulting staff
Laval police (SPL)say a long-term care facility nursing assistant arrested for alleged sex crimes may have victimized others, and are asking them to come forward.
London
-
Cyclists, tractor operator involved in Middlesex County disturbance
Six people have been charged following an incident involving cyclists and a farm tractor in Middlesex County.
-
Windows of several downtown businesses smashed with rocks
A London, Ont. man is facing charges after a number of downtown businesses had their windows smashed with rocks.
-
Victim reads emotional statement at sexual assault trial of former Komoka, Ont. restaurant owner
One of three victims took the stand in a London courtroom on Tuesday morning as she read an emotional victim impact statement during sentencing submissions in the sexual assault trial of Vasilios “Bill” Kourtesis.
Kitchener
-
Recent pharmacy robberies in Waterloo region renewing concerns
A big bust for the Waterloo Regional Police Service is renewing concerns for pharmacist safety.
-
New food program in Guelph offers pay-what-you-can model for fresh fruits and vegetables
There’s a new food program growing in the Royal City. It’s the passion project of a University of Guelph professor aiming to combat food insecurity and waste and offers a pay-what-you-can model for those with a limited income.
-
Kitchener to get Zellers pop-up store next month
Another Zellers is coming to Waterloo region with Kitchener announced as one of 21 locations across the county that will see a Zellers pop-up.
Northern Ontario
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
'I'm done with Canada': High cost of living leads some to leave the country
With countless Canadians struggling to afford high housing costs, some have decided to relocate to countries where accommodation and other essential items cost less. CTVNews.ca heard from several of these Canadians, many of whom say they hope the lower prices will have a positive impact on their overall quality of life.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo must make sure trains are safe before O-Train service resumes, mayor says
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the safety of transit riders and OC Transpo staff is the top priority, as the O-Train remains out of service for a second day after a bearing issue was detected on one train.
-
Fatal fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in the 300 block of Booth Street, near Willow Street, early Wednesday morning.
-
Here's how much renters need to earn to reasonably afford an apartment in Ottawa
An Ottawa resident earning minimum wage cannot afford to rent a one-bedroom apartment by themselves in Ottawa, according to a new report.
Windsor
-
Gas leak closes roundabout area on Erie Street
According to Windsor police, a vehicle backed into a gas meter around 8 a.m. in the area of Parent Avenue and Erie Street.
-
Road closure in Chatham-Kent
A crash has caused a road closure in Chatham-Kent Wednesday morning.
-
NDP leader visits Windsor on Wednesday
The federal NDP leader will be in Windsor on Wednesday to discuss mortgages and interest rates.
Barrie
-
Young driver faces impaired charges in Bracebridge
Police received a report from the public about a possible impaired driver on the road.
-
Convicted sexual offender speaks out after OPP issues rare public advisory
The man at the centre of a rare Ontario Provincial Police public advisory says he isn't a predator, despite having previously been convicted of sex crimes involving minors.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
Atlantic
-
'The cost is significant': Premiers to take legal action over isthmus funding
With a day to spare, the premiers of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick have decided to apply for national funding to help protect the Chignecto Isthmus, a crucial piece of land that connects the two provinces.
-
What’s happening to the many trees charred by the N.S. wildfire?
The wildfire hit the Hammonds Plains and Tantallon areas hard, burning about 950 hectares and destroying 151 homes, but all those burned trees will not go to waste.
-
$1.8 million dollar view: Peggys Cove property conditionally sold
A real estate listing at Nova Scotia's most popular tourist destination is raising eyebrows and generating some debate, although it's already been conditionally sold.
Calgary
-
1 in hospital after crash on Stoney Trail
A section of Stoney Trail is closed after a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday.
-
'Still struggling': Victims of Calgary house explosion face challenges after hospital
Nearly four months after a house explosion sent 10 members of Calgary's South Sudanese community to hospital, many of the victims are still struggling.
-
Inflation relief felt largely at gas pumps; rising cost of food remains a struggle
Canada's headline inflation rate is coming down, but the relief being felt by consumers is largely centred around the gasoline pump.
Winnipeg
-
Protesters say 'other warriors will take action' as city removes landfill blockade
The blockade at Winnipeg's Brady Landfill has been removed, nearly two weeks after protesters set it up demanding a search of a landfill north of the city for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'We could've lost several lives': Inmate killed, seven hospitalized during Manitoba prison riot
An inmate has died and seven others were hospitalized following a riot at a Manitoba prison Monday night, an incident the union representing correctional officers said could have escalated into a much more serious situation.
-
Liquor Mart employees go on strike amid contract negotiations
Workers with Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) have walked off the job for one day amid ongoing contract negotiations.
Vancouver
-
Strike action resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal rejected
Workers at B.C.'s ports were back on the picket line Tuesday afternoon after a tentative deal to end strike action was voted down by union leadership.
-
'The situation is quite dire': Some farmers uncertain if they can survive drought
In the rural community of Baker Creek, southwest of Quesnel, Sage Gordon wonders if his ranch will survive. He has lost grazing and hay fields to both the drought and wildfires.
-
'The ticket was for almost $600’: Electric unicyclists demand change to B.C. road rules
A new mode of transportation is gaining popularity on the streets of Vancouver, but people who have adopted it are facing hefty fines.
Edmonton
-
'It's just not right': Alberta family farm out about $175K after 85 cattle stolen
John Meston has been raising cattle for about 60 years, but what happened last fall has left a hole in his wallet and in his heart that he's not sure he'll ever fully recover from.
-
Nuclear threat from Ukraine war prompts Ottawa to update plans for catastrophe
Canada is dusting off and updating emergency protocols to deal with fallout from a possible tactical nuclear exchange in Europe or the spread of radiation across the ocean from a Ukrainian power plant explosion.
-
30-40 per cent of methane emissions from heavy oil production in Saskatchewan aren't being reported: study
A new study has found that Saskatchewan's methane emissions are up to 40 per cent higher than what is currently reported, backing up earlier research suggesting that the province is underestimating how much of the greenhouse gas is being released.