Mayoral candidate plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion

Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey has announced plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion if elected.

Furey announced these intentions on Friday morning in front of Union Station. The proposed lawsuit would be for Metrolinx’s “contractual breaches and persistent failures” with regards to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

“It’s been over a decade of this and the people of Toronto have politely accepted delay after delay, poor communication, gridlock and harm to businesses along a major street,” Furey said. “City council has been quietly accepting this shoddy performance, but it’s now time to get noisy and show that we won’t take it anymore. Someone has to protect the taxpayers and stand up for the people of Toronto.”

Furey said any proceeds from legal action would be distributed to businesses and BIAs on Eglinton Avenue.

“Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney and Metrolinx boss Phil Verster want to blame the contractors, but that won’t cut it,” Furey said. “It’s their job to manage the contractors and they’re just not doing their job.”