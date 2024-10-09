TORONTO
Toronto

    • 1 person in custody after man stabbed in Scarborough

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    A man has been hospitalized following a stabbing in Scarborough Wednesday evening.

    Police say they responded to Warden Avenue and Walbon Road, south of Lawrence Avenue East, just before 7 p.m.

    There is no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

    Meanwhile, police say a male suspect has been taken into custody, and there is no threat to public safety.

    It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

