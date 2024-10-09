Police identify man stabbed to death in parking lot of west Toronto restaurant

Police have identified a man who died after being stabbed earlier this month in Toronto’s west end.

The incident happened on Oct. 1 near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 12:21 a.m. for a call for service.

At the scene, officers found a man in the parking lot of an establishment who had been stabbed.

Life-saving measures were performed, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 54-year-old Paulo Jose Pedro, of Toronto.

He is the city’s 67th murder victim of the year.

On Oct. 3, police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy in connection with Pedro’s death.

The youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with first-degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court that day. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police’s homicide and missing persons unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.