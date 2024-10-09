TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police seek help identifying suspect in Mississauga sexual assault

    Police are searching for the man in the photo after a woman was sexually assaulted in Mississauga on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Peel Regional Police) Police are searching for the man in the photo after a woman was sexually assaulted in Mississauga on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (Peel Regional Police)
    Share

    Peel police are searching for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Mississauga on Sunday.

    Police said the “violent sexual assault” occurred in the area of Brandon Gate and Goreway drives around 9 p.m.

    A woman in her 30s was walking when an unknown suspect allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the victim suffered minor physical injuries.

    On Wednesday, police released a video of the alleged suspect riding a bike. They said the footage was captured before the assault.

    The suspect is described as a Black male in his mid-20s, five-foot-eight to five-foot-10, with a medium build, curly black hair, and wearing a red and black hoodie, black pants, and glasses.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News