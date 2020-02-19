TORONTO -- Toronto police have charged a man in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police said that on Feb. 14, a woman was sexually assaulted by a man while she received a massage at a spa located near Steeles Avenue and Yonge Street. Police said that the man was working as a massage therapist.

On Tuesday, police charged 63-year-old Brampton resident Napoleon Arenas with sexual assault and failure to comply with a release order.

Police believe that there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200. Alternatively, an anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS or online.