Masai Ujiri says teams need to look at their culture amid recent chaos in NBA
The past few explosive weeks in the NBA have seen Phoenix owner Robert Sarver and Boston coach Ime Udoka suspended. Minnesota's Anthony Edwards was reprimanded for homophobic comments. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant were at the centre of a chaotic Brooklyn off-season.
NBA training camps tipped off Tuesday after some of the most turbulent times the league has seen in some time.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri was asked if a league that prides itself on social awareness is slipping.
"I think we all have to revisit our cultures and the way our organizations are run and how we work," Ujiri said at the team's annual media day. "Respecting the workplace is very, very important. It's the No. 1 key and core to what we do in our organization and what (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver preaches in this league.
"The things that start to deviate from that ΓÇª people are going to make mistakes. They're humans, and they make mistakes. We have to be held accountable, too.
"I know in our organization, our culture, we treat people well, we have respect for whatever positions we have. These cases are learning examples for us. It tells us we have to tighten up in everything we do."
The embattled Sarver was suspended one year and fined US$10 million by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behaviour toward employees. He said last week he intends to sell the team.
"There is no place for that kind of behaviour in our league," Ujiri said. "People are going to make mistakes and sometimes there are consequences for theses mistakes. Thankfully it has ended up in the right place."
There had been plenty of optimism around the Celtics after their surprise run to the NBA Finals, but then Udoka was suspended for the season after a months-long investigation that found multiple violations of team policies reportedly involving an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.
NO. 6 IN THE 6IX
The Toronto Raptors are wearing a black No. 6 patch on their jerseys this season -- but it's in memory of NBA legend Bill Russell, not a nod to Toronto's nickname.
"Oh, man, it's incredible," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. "It makes sense for us, right? Being in the 6ix (the city's nickname coined by Drake, a reference to its 416 area code). But just for what he meant to the world, it's hard to find a better icon and a better ambassador for the game and for humanity and the barriers that he broke and the things that he had to endure so that guys like myself can even be sitting here in front of you today."
Russell was the centrepiece of the Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years. He's being honoured not just for his incredible success on the court, but for his commitment to civil rights off it.
The NBA announced that his No. 6 will be retired leaguewide, and every player will wear the patch this season.
Russell died July 31 at age 88.
"It's hard to put into words what exactly he meant, but he's an incredible human being and a guy that definitely needs to be held up in the highest respect to the end of time ΓÇª an incredible journey and incredible life and meant so much to so many people," VanVleet said.
FROM SILVER SCREEN TO SCOTIABANK ARENA
The casual sports fan or movie buff might be more familiar with Bo Cruz than Juancho Hernangomez.
The new Raptor played the lead role of Cruz, a fictional character, alongside Adam Sandler in this year's Netflix hit movie "Hustle."
Hernangomez, signed by the Raptors in July, said his acting debut began out of boredom during the COVID-19 pandemic. He was living with brother Willy in Charlotte after the NBA shut down in the early days of the pandemic, and decided to audition for the movie.
"I got an interview with the director, with an acting teacher, and then an interview with Adam," he said.
The movie was produced by Sandler and LeBron James, took two years to make, and featured numerous cameos by NBA players, including former Raptors Kyle Lowry and Jose Calderon and former assistant coach Sergio Scariolo.
"It was fun. It was tiring," Hernangomez said. "We were shooting for two years, two summers, sometimes like 12 to 14 hour days shooting. But I met a lot of great people, it was a great experience that is going to last forever."
Another great experience was helping Spain capture the EuroBasket title barely a week ago. Hernangomez scored a team-high 27 points in the gold-medal game, while brother Willy was named tournament MVP.
Hernangomez said he heard good things about the Raptors franchise from Marc Gasol, Calderon and Scariolo.
The 26-year-old landed in Toronto on Sunday night and flew to Victoria for camp on Monday, so he had no time to explore his new home.
"When I played on other teams, I loved to come to Toronto," he said. "Great city, and lots of things to do."
The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. He was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft.
NURSE CHEERING ON CANADIAN WOMEN
Nick Nurse has been impressed with Canada's women's team at the FIBA World Cup in Sydney, Australia.
Nurse, head coach of the Raptors and Canada's men's team, was up early enough Monday morning to catch the women's game against No. 3 Australia before heading to the team's media day obligations.
And while the fourth-ranked Canadians lost by three points to the Aussies -- their first loss of the tournament -- Nurse said "they have played great."
"They could have won that game against a tough Australia team in Australia but, man, they looked good," he said. "I think (the loss to Australia) will be a good growth game for them for when it matters in the knockout round.
"I would encourage everybody, if you're up, turn on your TV or get up 20 minutes earlier than you normally do and watch them and support them because they're really fun to watch."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage
A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday.
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
New coins, banknotes, stamps and cipher for King Charles III
Britain will gradually see coins, banknotes and stamps bearing the image of King Charles, while the new monarch's cipher will also appear on government buildings and red mail pillar boxes, manufacturers and Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defence test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 11.3 million kilometres away.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Office safety concerns grow as border restrictions ease, possible COVID-19 wave looms
Some Canadian workers are raising concerns about a full return to office and work travel as Ottawa lifts all remaining border restrictions and experts warn of a potentially large wave of new COVID-19 cases this fall.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Liberal leader goes on media blitz in final week of campaign
Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is on a media blitz to raise her profile ahead of next week's election.
-
QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
London
-
Rainfall warnings in effect for the region
Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.
-
Stabbing being investigated by LPS
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.
-
London, Ont. woman is last surviving member of famous Masse family
At one point, they were believed to be the largest family in North America — but now, only one remains. Monica Wolf (formerly Masse) lives in London, about 80 kilometers south of the town of Saint Joseph, Ont. where she and her 10 brothers and 10 sisters grew up.
Kitchener
-
Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest
A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.
-
Section of Victoria Street closed in Kitchener following hydro line fire
A portion of a major road in Kitchener has been closed off Tuesday morning.
-
Multiple code reds reported in Waterloo region Monday
Waterloo regional hospitals dealt with ambulance gridlock Monday, as paramedics reported an increase in Code Red instances.
Northern Ontario
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Last day of special advance voting in Ottawa election
If you’ve already decided who you’d like to see as mayor, ward councillor and school board trustee, advance polls are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding
A Halifax couple tied the knot by candlelight after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall and cut the power the night before the big day.
Windsor
-
Armed robbery being investigated in Leamington: OPP
OPP are looking for a suspect after an alleged armed robbery at a store in Leamington. Investigators say a man entered a store at the intersection of Seacliff Drive west and Erie Street south on Monday around 4:15 a.m. brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded money.
-
Governor General service awards handed out to Essex-Windsor EMS
A dozen paramedics with Essex-Windsor EMS have been awarded Governor General's exemplary service awards.
-
Cool and rainy in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday
Another cold and rainy day is on the way for Windsor-Essex. Temperatures remain slightly below the average for this time of year before rebounding on the weekend.
Barrie
-
Orillia OPP lay first-degree murder charge in 'historic' case going back over 12 years
Orillia OPP has laid a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a man who was first reported missing more than 12 years ago.
-
Police watchdog clears cops of breaking woman's ankle during arrest
The police watchdog has found no grounds to charge an Orillia OPP officer with a criminal offence after a woman suffered a broken ankle during her May arrest.
-
New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County
Simcoe County’s federal ridings could increase by one under a new federal boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn’t fond of what’s on the table.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
Calgary
-
City councillor seeks to restrict distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers
A Calgary city councillor is pushing for restrictions around the door-to-door distribution of graphic anti-abortion flyers.
-
Calgary teen's murder trial to resume in hit-and-run death of police officer
The trial of a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the death of a police officer in a hit-and-run is scheduled to resume nearly eight months after the Crown wrapped up its case.
-
Airline industry, travellers rejoice over lifting of COVID-19 border restrictions
Ottawa announced Monday it will officially lift all COVID-19 border restrictions as of Oct. 1, a move that's been called for by those within the airline industry for months.
Winnipeg
-
'I was shaking': Group says Winnipeg restaurant was ageist after asking for pre-payment
A group of young adults is raising concerns over an incident at a Winnipeg restaurant they feel was ageist.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
'It is always a last resort': Winnipeg daycare staff go on strike
The members from Les Tournesols Daycare in St. Vital hit the picket line Monday after more than a year of bargaining with their employer.
Vancouver
-
Shows cancelled due to safety concerns at theatre near Vancouver encampment
A local funk band says a venue in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside cancelled the booking for an upcoming show because the sidewalk outside has become part of the Hastings Street homeless encampment.
-
'Death by a thousand cuts': Vancouver business community urges slashing of red tape
Small business owners says staff shortages and vandalism aren't the only things making it hard to operate in Vancouver.
-
ABC drops school board candidate over charitable foundation's troubles with CRA
A Better City has dropped one of its candidates for school board after learning a foundation he is a director of recently had its charitable status revoked by the Canada Revenue Agency.
Edmonton
-
Cyclist dies after being hit by LRT train in northeast Edmonton
A man in his 30s was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by an LRT train at the Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton.
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
Kraken take 3-0 pre-season win over Oilers
Fans of the Seattle Kraken got a preview Monday night of Matty Beniers' progress as the team's first pick in the 2021 NHL draft scored the opening goal in a 3-0 pre-season victory over the Edmonton Oilers.