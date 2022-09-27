Masai Ujiri says teams need to look at their culture amid recent chaos in NBA

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks to reporters at the Raptors media day availability, in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri speaks to reporters at the Raptors media day availability, in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Leaks on Russian gas pipelines raise concerns about sabotage

A series of unusual leaks on two natural gas pipelines running from Russia under the Baltic Sea to Germany triggered concerns about possible sabotage Tuesday, overshadowing the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline in Poland that will bring Norwegian gas to Europe in efforts to bolster energy independence from Moscow.

Montreal

London

  • Rainfall warnings in effect for the region

    Rainfall warnings are in effect for Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce counties. Environment Canada predicts rainfall amounts of anywhere from 40-60mm with showers tapering off this evening.

    (Source: Colleen Reymer)

  • Stabbing being investigated by LPS

    A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in London, according to police. Witnesses told CTV News the victim approached the front door of a house on Nelson Street near Lansdowne Avenue at about 7:30 p.m.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton