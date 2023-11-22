Markham man charged in alleged confinement, sexual assault of Canadian newcomer

A man from Markham, Ont. has been charged after he allegedly confined and sexually assaulted a woman who had recently immigrated to Canada.

York Regional Police say the incident was reported by the victim in November.

The woman, 45, reported that she had met a man online earlier in the month. She told officers she had recently arrived to Canada and did not speak English well.

According to investigators, the man invited the woman to his apartment in the area of Markham Road and Denison Street where he allegedly confined her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

On November 21, YRP conducted a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

Ravinder Shinh, 49, was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of assault and one count of forcible confinement.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and they are being urged to contact police as soon as possible.