Man without vital signs following fire in Toronto’s east end

A two-alarm fire in Toronto’s east end has left one patient without vital signs.

On Saturday morning, Toronto Fire said they responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment building in the area of Broadview and Cosburn avenues. Crews rescued one patient, a man in his 40s or 50s, without vital signs.

When first responders arrived on scene, they located the fire in a second-floor unit of the building. The fire has since been put out.

Paramedics are on scene and treating two patients, including the man without vital signs. First responders have not yet shared plans to transport the patients to hospital.

This is a developing story. More to come.