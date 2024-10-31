Teenage boy dead after exchange of gunfire with 4 officers in Aurora: SIU

A 17-year-old is dead after he was involved in an exchange of gunfire with four police officers who were responding to a break-and-enter in progress in Aurora on Wednesday night, the province’s police watchdog says.

In a update on Thursday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said the incident happened outside a residence on Downey Circle shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The teenage boy was struck multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, the SIU said. One officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

More details to come…