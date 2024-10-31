Toronto's Halloween forecast calls for record-breaking heat, showers

Trick-or-treaters in Toronto can leave their jackets at home this Halloween due to potentially record-breaking heat, but may want to pack their umbrellas amid scattered showers.

The city could see a high of 23 C or 24 C today, which will feel like 27 with humidity. That would break the previous temperature record of 22.8 C set in 1971. Normally, the high for this time of year is 10.4 C.

The temperature is expected to stay relatively warm into the trick-or-treating hours between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., before dropping off into the single digits Friday morning.

“Tomorrow we're going to cool down and the transition to the cooler air brings us some showers,” CP24 meteorologist Bill Coulter said. “So if you’re trick-or-treating…watch for a couple of showers. Most of the rain though, coming in between 6 p.m. and midnight.”