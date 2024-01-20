TORONTO
Toronto

    • Man with serious injuries following early morning shooting in Scarborough

    Toronto Police
    A man has been seriously injured after a shooting that happened in Scarborough early Saturday morning.

    In a post to X, formally known as Twitter, police say that gunshots were heard in the Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road area at 4:07 a.m. Police located a victim with gunshot wounds, who is in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

    Two suspects involved have been located and arrested, according to police.

    The investigation is ongoing.

