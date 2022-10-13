Man who died in Innisfil shooting that killed 2 cops had brief military history

A 23-year-old man who died in an Innisfil, Ont., shooting that also killed two Ontario police officers served briefly in the military but was never deployed.

The Department of National Defence confirmed that a man named Christopher Joseph Doncaster was a Canadian Armed Forces member from May to December 2020.

A source close to the investigation into the Tuesday night shooting in Innisfil, Ont., identified the man killed as Chris Doncaster. The South Simcoe Police Service identified the officers who died as Const. Devon Northrup, 33, and Const. Morgan Russell, 54.

The Defence Department says Doncaster was a private with no deployment history, and he did not complete basic training.

Ontario police's watchdog, which is investigating, said the two police officers were responding to a call from a family member about a disturbance at a home.

There was an exchange of gunfire, the Special Investigations Unit said, and the officers later died in hospital. The 23-year-old man died in the home.

CTV News Toronto has learned that Chris Doncaster was the suspect in a deadly Innisfil, Ont. shooting that left two police officers dead. (Source: Instagram)

A third police officer also responded to the call, but was not injured, a spokesperson for the SIU confirmed on Thursday.

An autopsy for the young man is scheduled for Friday. The SIU has said the gun he used was an SKS semi-automatic rifle.

Residents who live in the area expressed shock at what happened. Some said an elderly couple who had an adult grandson lived in the house where the shooting took place.

South Simcoe police said words cannot describe the grief the force is experiencing.

Northrup, a six-year member of the South Simcoe Police Service, worked with the community mobilization and engagement unit, and also served as a member of the mental health crisis outreach team and the emergency response unit. He is survived by his partner and parents, police said.

Const. Devon Northrup, left, and Const. Morgan Russell, right, were fatally shot during an incident on Oct. 11 in Innisfil, Ont. (Supplied)

Russell, a father of two, was a 33-year veteran of the force. He was a trained crisis negotiator and was assigned to uniform patrol, the police service said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2022.