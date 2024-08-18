Man who allegedly stole $17,000 worth of goods from Toronto store arrested

A man who allegedly stolen $17,000 worth of goods from a downtown Toronto store has been arrested, police say.

Between May 23 and July 16, Toronto police said the suspect attended a retail location in the area of Yonge and Dundas streets on “several occasions.”

During that time, they allege that the suspect entered the store and left with several items without paying.

Investigators believe the total value of the allegedly stolen goods is approximately $17,000. Police did not reveal what type of items were taken.

Patrick O’Hara, 40, of no fixed address, has been charged with five counts of theft under $5,000, theft over $5,000, six counts of fail to comply probation and three counts of fail to comply with a release order.

He is scheduled to appear at a Toronto courtroom on Monday for a bail hearing.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.