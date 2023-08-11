Man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill woman, teenage girl in Toronto wanted by police

A man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman and teenage girl at a residence in Toronto is being sought by police.

In a news release issued Friday, police said officers were called to a home in the area of Finch Avenue West and Islington Avenue, in the city’s Rexdale neighbourhood, at 10 p.m. on July 26 for a report of an assault.

Investigators say that a suspect assaulted and “threatened death” to a woman and a teenage girl. The suspect then fled the area.

Police said the suspect and victims are known to each other, but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

An arrest warrant was issued for the suspect following the incident, police said.

Then, on Aug. 10, police said, officers responded to another call from the same residence.

At that time, the suspect attended the residence and again threatened to kill the victim, police said.

Franklyn Nelson, 38, of Pickering, is now wanted by police on two counts of uttering death threats, two counts of assault/choking, and a number of other charges.

Nelson is described by police as five-foot-six, with a medium build, short hair, goatee, and has brown eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts or either incident to contact investigators at 416-808-2300. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers online or 416-222-TIPS (8477).