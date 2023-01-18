Man wanted in hate-motivated assault at Toronto subway station

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault at Bloor-Yonge Station.

Police said officers responded to an assault call at the TTC subway station at around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

They learned that a man had allegedly struck one person on the head, which resulted in their religious head covering being knocked over and falling to the ground.

Police said the man then allegedly directed derogatory comments to the person before he left the TTC station.

"After consultation with the service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence," police said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hat and a black jacket and was carrying a black bag.

Police are urging anyone with information to call them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

In a statement, Toronto Mayor John Tory said the incident and other hateful acts are “totally unacceptable.”

“Our transit system – and city at large – must be safe places for all and free of hatred, without exception,” Tory said.

“Hate has not place in our city. We must all call out and stand together against discrimination and violence.”